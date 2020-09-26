BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The Moscow High School football team kicked off its delayed 2020 season in style Friday night, as the Bears’ offense with finished with eight rushing touchdowns in slashing through Bonners Ferry 54-7 in a nonleague game in the rain at Bonners Ferry High School.
Moscow (1-0) got contributions from across the depth chart, and Isaiah Murphy led the Bears with more than 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
After dealing with cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic, a positive case among athletes and a smoky week that moved practice indoors because of the area’s wildfires, the Bears roared to the easy win.
“Our kids were pretty jacked up to get back out and play tonight, theres no doubt about that,” ninth-year Moscow coach Phil Helbling said.
Moscow’s season originally was canceled Aug. 13 during the first week of practice. On Sept. 1, the school board voted to resume interscholastic athletics. Because of the delayed start, this is the first of only four games for the Bears this season.
The usual one-back spread offense Helbling likes to run was different on this night as Moscow has several newcomers at the receiver spots. So the Bears took advantage of their experience in the backfield.
As Moscow started racking up scores in the first 24 minutes, it was the offensive and defensive lines that helped spark the Bears’ scoring outbursts as Moscow took a 33-0 halftime lead against the Badgers (2-2).
“They all came out and contributed in different ways,” Helbling said, “We showed our physicality as a football team tonight. .. We controlled the ball and played a lot of ground and pound, the lines played great up front.”
Helbling also credited senior quarterback and reigning Class 4A Inland Empire League MVP Chad Reninger.
“Chad made some great plays for us, and we could see his experience tonight,” Helbling said.
A full box score was unavailable at press time.
Moscow 21 12 14 7–– 54
Bonners Ferry 0 0 7 0––7
T’line 30, Deary 28
WEIPPE — Chase Hunter rushed for 118 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Timberline edged Deary in a Whitepine League Division II prep football game.
Rylan Larson added 82 ground yards and sophomore Parker Brown threw for 178 yards.
“That’s what makes this team unique,” Timberline coach Pat Christopherson said. “We got weapons everywhere; it’s our strength. We have a little bit of everything.”
The Spartans (2-2) held Mustangs star Brayden Stapleton to 52 yards on 16 carries.
“That was definitely key for us,” Christopherson said. “We knew he was a stud coming into it, and we veered our eyes on him all game long.”
Timberline 12 6 6 6––30
Deary 12 8 8 0––28
First Quarter
Deary – Brayden Stapleton 46 run (run failed)
Deary – Ricky Bradley 43 run (pass failed)
Timberline – Chase Hunter 15 run (pass failed)
Timberline — Rylan Larson 6 pass from Parker Brown (run failed)
Second Quarter
Deary — Preston Johnston 35 run (Johnston run)
Timberline — Ryder Cram 45 pass from Brown (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Timberline — Larson 45 pass from Brown (pass failed)
Deary — Stapleton 45 interception return (Stapleton run)
Fourth Quarter
Timberline — Hunter 26 run (run failed).
Prairie 56, Potlatch 8
COTTONWOOD — Cole Schlader provided six touchdowns for Prairie, including three via the rush, as the Prairie Pirates put down Potlatch in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Schlader connected on 7 of 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, as well as returning an interception for a score.
Prairie erupted for 30 points in the opening quarter, and coach Ryan Hasselstrom gave part of the credit to his defense.
“I thought our defense played really well,” he said. “Dean Johnson, Chase Kaschmitter, Shane Hanson and John Gehring all were able to control the line of scrimmage and limit them to 52 yards in the first half.”
Prairie 30 20 6 0––56
Potlatch 0 0 0 8––8
First Quarter
Prairie – Brody Hasselstrom 4 run (Cole Schlader run)
Prairie – Schlader 32 run (Hasselstrom run)
Prairie – Schlader interception return, length NA (Schlader run)
Prairie – Schlader 6 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
Prairie – Schlader 2 run (pass failed)
Prairie – Hasselstrom 35 run (Hasselstrom pass from Schlader)
Prairie – Hasselstrom 22 pass from Schlader (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Prairie – Dalton Ross 14 pass from Schlader (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
Potlatch – Tyler Howard 13 run (Avery Palmer pass from Tyson Tucker)
Kamiah 54, Troy 12
TROY — Gabe Eades passed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and Willis Williamson rushed for 167 yards and two scores as undefeated Kamiah beat Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Eades passed 8-for-12 and Williamson caught three passe for 76 yards.
Leading the way defensively for the Kubs (4-0, 2-0) were Landon Keen and Williamson.
The game was delayed by lightning for 30 to 30 minutes shortly before halftime.
“We played well, especially offensively,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “They put pressure on us up the middle, and we went outside more than we normally do, but we were pretty successful at that.”
Kamiah 8 24 8 14—54
Troy 0 12 0 0—12
Details on conversions NA
First quarter
Kamiah — Willis Williamson 1 (good)
Second quarter
Troy — receiver NA 2 pass from Baer (failed)
Kamiah — Brady Cox 12 pass from Gabe Eades (good)
Kamiah — Eades 1 run (good)
Kamiah — Eades 15 run (good)
Troy — receiver NA 14 pass from Baer (failed)
Third quarter
Kamiah — Landon Keen 30 pass from Eades (good)
Fourth quarter
Kamiah — Kolby Hix 9 pass from Eades (failed)
Kamiah — W. Williamson 36 run (good)
CROSS COUNTRY
Anderson, Sellers win
TROY — Clara Anderson of Logos and Carson Sellers of Timberline claimed individual titles and Logos nabbed both team crowns in the four-team Troy Invitational late Thursday.
GIRLS
Team scores — Logos 15, Deary 55, Prairie 81, Potlatch 81.
Top placers — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 21:03; 2. Alyssa Blum, Log, 21:33; 3. Sara Casebolt, Log, 21:57; 4. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 23:28; 5. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 23:34; 6. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 23:39; 7. Halee Bohman, Troy, 23:40; 8, Josephine Wyrick, Log, 23:41; 9. Lauren Carr, Tim, 24:26; 10. Claire Fletcher, Dea, 24:27.
BOYS
Team scores — Logos 20, Potlatch 71, Timberline 83, Troy 92, Prairie 111.
Top placers — 1. Carson Sellers, Tim, 17:02; 2. Jase Elmore, Log, 17:27; 3. Alex Blum, Log, 17:36; 4. Preston Amerman, CV, 17:50; 5. Theo Sentz, Log, 18:36; 6. Jasper Whitling, Log, 19:04.16; 7. Wyatt Haynes, Log, 19:04.58; 8. John Crawford, Log, 19:31; 9. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 19:54; 10. Mikey Jenko, Ken, 20:05.
VOLLEYBALL
Tigers top Timberline
WEIPPE — Kendrick defeated Timberline of Weippe 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 in Whitepine League Division II play late Thursday.
Hailey Taylor notched eight kills for the Tigers, and Rose Stewart had seven. Harley Heimgartner made a team-high 10 digs.
JV — Timberline def. Weippe