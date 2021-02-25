HIGH SCHOOLS
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Moscow boys’ basketball team sliced an eight-point deficit to two before absorbing a 54-49 loss to top-seeded Lakeland on Wednesday night in the first game of a best-of-3 series for the 4A District I-II title.
Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m. at the same site. If the Bears win, the deciding contest will be Saturday at 6 p.m., again at Rathdrum.
Carson Seay of the Hawks went 3-for-4 at the foul line in crunch time after the Bears had pulled to within a bucket.
Benny Kitchel tallied 14 points and Tyler Skinner added 11. The Bears shot only 6-for-14 at the foul line and sputtered in the third quarter, trailing by eight with several minutes left.
“We played well,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “The lapse in the third quarter hurt us, and we’ve got to make our free throws.”
MOSCOW (6-9)
Bryden Brown 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 2 0-0 6, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 0 1-2 1, Tyler Skinner 5 1-2 11 , Benny Kitchel 5 1-3 14, Joe Colter 2 1-3 5, Jamari Simpson 2 2-4 6, Kel Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-14 49.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (9-8)
Carson Seay 3 3-4 10, Ammon Munyear 5 0-0 10, Noah Haaland 6 0-0 12, Jalen Skalskly 5 0-0 11, Bryce Henry 4 3-3 11. Totals 23 6-7 54.
Moscow 10 17 11 11—49
Lakeland 12 14 16 12—54
3-point goals — Brown, Kees, Rehder 2, Kitchel 3, Seay, Skalski.
Prairie 56, Genesee 49
COTTONWOOD — Cole Schlader shot 5-for-6 in the first quarter and finished with 31 points as Prairie topped Genesee to claim a berth in the championship game of the 1A Division I District II tournament.
Zach Rambo added 16 points for the Pirates (16-4), and Tyler Wemhoff contributed six points and 11 rebounds.
Prairie faces Lapwai for the title at 6 p.m. on Friday in Lapwai.
Cy Wareham of Genesee went off for 27 points, but Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said his team stayed true to its M.O. of winning with defense.
Dawson Durham added 11 points for the Bulldogs (14-6).
GENESEE (14-6)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 5 0-0 11, Carson Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Cy Wareham 10 5-7 27, Sam Spence 2 2-2 6, Cooper Owen 0 0-0 0, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-11 49.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (16-4)
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-1 0, Lane Schumacher 1 1-2 3, Tyler Wemhoff 2 2-2 6, Zach Rambo 7 1-1 16, Cole Schlader 15 1-3 31, Brody Hasselstrom 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 5-11 56.
Genesee 10 10 13 14—49
Prairie 17 10 16 13—56
3-point goals — C. Schwartz, Wareham 2, Durham, Rambo.
Two locals invitedto All-State tourney
Moscow’s Benny Kitchel and Deary’s Brayden Stapleton were selected by Idaho media members to play in the Idaho All-State All-Star basketball game, which will take place March 20 at Post Falls High School.
Rosters for the game were released earlier this week. All competitors must be seniors.
The top players from the Boise metro area will face off against standouts from around the rest of Idaho. The day also includes a 3-point competition and a dunk contest.
No area girls’ players made the team. The boys will be coached by Mike McLean of Post Falls.
VOLLEYBALLColton sweeps Pomeroy
COLTON — Josie Schultheis tallied 15 kills, Rylee Vining added 23 assists and four aces and Colton swept past Pomeroy in a Southeast 1B League volleyball match.
The scores were 25-12, 25-12, 25-16.
Addy Purnell opened the match with 10 straight service points and finished 24-for-24. Rachel Baker and Maggie Meyer had seven digs each.
JV — Colton def. Pomeroy 25-19, 18-25, 15-6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLMorgan named top D-II player
Erin Morgan of Kendrick was named the Whitepine League Division II’s player of the year when all-conference girls’ players were announced earlier this week.
Other area first-teamers include Rose Stewart and Hailey Taylor of Kendrick, and Araya Wood of Deary.
The second team features Emiley Proctor and Kenadie Kirk of Deary, and Drew Stacy of Kendrick.
Kendra Keen of Deary was named coach of the year.