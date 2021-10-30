POST FALLS — The Moscow High volleyball team, which came through an epic against Lakeland of Rathdrum in the Class 4A district final, continued in similar fashion on the first day at the state tournament in Post Falls Friday, going 2-1 in three five-setters to stay alive in consolation play.
The Bears (14-10) withstood a fight from Columbia of Nampa and won 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 16-25, 15-10 to advance to the second round. There, they came within a whisker of upsetting top-seeded Wood River of Hailey, but ultimately fell in a down-to-the-wire 25-16, 15-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13 battle. Finally, they outlasted Century of Pocatello in a seesaw 21-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-21, 18-16 loser-out match.
Sam Unger totaled a whopping 85 assists on the day for Moscow, Morgan Claus had 25 kills and 55 digs, Makayla Gilkey made 28 kills, and Grace Allen had 15 blocks.
“The girls played their hearts out,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “People got their money’s worth today — that’s for sure.”
The Bears face Bonneville of Idaho Falls at 9 a.m. today in the consolation final.
CLASS 1A
LEWISTON — Eight has been cut to four, but the number of Whitepine League teams remaining in the Idaho Class 1A Division state volleyball tournament remained the same after Friday’s action at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center.
Troy won twice, and Genesee will face Potlatch in the consolation bracket final today after each team went 2-1.
“T-H-S!” That was the chant that echoed across the facility as the student section synched the chant up to every bump, set and spike for the Trojans.
The Trojan faithful had reason to chant as Troy (21-1) rolled. First, it handled Oakley, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15.
A second-round matchup pitted the Trojans against a familiar foe in the Bulldogs (21-10). Genesee dispatched Liberty Charter 25-18, 25-18, 25-12 to set up the fourth meeting of the season between the two.
The opening set started as a balanced affair with both teams scoring five of the first 10 points. Troy then went on a 10-3 run en route to a 25-14 to take the first set, and it never looked back in winning the next two sets 25-13, 25-10.
In fact, the 5-5 tie was the last time Troy did not hold a lead.
The Trojans jumped out to 3-0 in the second and two straight McKayla Sapp aces would help extend that lead to 7-1.
Behind the serving of Jolee Ecklund, Troy would win the first six points of the third and run out to a 20-7 edge before cruising home.
Morgan Blazzard led the way for the Trojans with 12 kills and Dericka Morgan added seven. Ecklund was a perfect 20-for-20 at the line with four aces. Sapp had 11 digs.
Much like the Trojans, Potlatch (18-4) looked to be rolling through its opening-day schedule. The Loggers won their opener against Greenleaf Friends Academy, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21.
Coach Ron Dinsmoor’s team then took the first two sets against defending champion Grace. The Grizzlies would battle back to take the next two sets and took all the momentum into the deciding fifth set.
Potlatch would take an early 2-1 lead but then lost seven consecutive points. Sydnee Smith would seal the deal for Grace with a block and Potlatch fell, 14-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-7.
“We played really well the first two sets, (and) we were really rolling,” Dinsmoor said. “Grace is a strong competitor and played with great energy.”
It sets up a meeting between the past two state champions and a rematch of a second-round match last year that saw Grace defeat Troy in four sets.
“I am excited that we get to meet them again after they knocked us out last year,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said.
Troy will take on Grace at 11 a.m. today in the winner’s bracket final.
Genesee had its hands full with Murtaugh in its consolation match, dropping the first set. The Bulldogs were able to turn it around behind senior Lucie Ranisate, who tallied 27 kills. Isabelle Monk added 12 kills and 21 digs in the 22-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23 win.
Potlatch once again jumped all over its opponent, this time Oakley, winning the first two sets easily. A late injury to junior setter Josie Larson changed the mood. Larson injured her left leg late in the third and was assisted with a wheelchair after the game. Dinsmoor noted it changed the whole structure of the team. The Loggers were able to hold on to win 25-11, 25-17, 25-19.
“It is a lot like a football team losing their quarterback,” Dinsmoor said of Larson, who finished the day with 67 assists. Delaney Beckner came in relief of Larson and had four digs.
Ali Akins was stellar at the line, serving well above 90 percent on the day and Olivia Wise recorded 22 kills.
Dinsmoor said their backup setter is on the junior varsity team and did not make the trip on this day, but she will be able to suit up and play today but has no varsity experience.
Genesee and Potlatch play at 9 a.m. today.
Class 1A Division II
Kendrick and Deary each were able to secure a win but were eliminated from Class 1A DII tournament play at Lewiston High School.
Kendrick (15-5) fell 25-17, 25-7, 25-16 to Rockland in its opening match. The Tigers were able to turn it around with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 win against Hansen. In their third match of the day, Kendrick was eliminated by Mackay 25-20, 25-21, 25-15.
Deary (13-15) was down to just six players going into the tournament but did not let that deter the Mustangs. The Mustangs fell 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 to Council in their opener, but bounced back with a 19-25, 25-9, 25-14, 25-22 win against Carey. The Mustangs saw their season come to an end with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-15 loss to Rockland.
Class 2A
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Orofino dropped back-to-back matches to suffer elimination at the Idaho Class 2A state tournament at Lakeland High School.
Cole Valley Christian of Meridian first bested the Maniacs 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 before Declo ended their season in a 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 battle.
As a measure of consolation for its defeats, Orofino was selected to receive the tournament’s sportsmanship award.
The Tribune staff contributed to this report.
