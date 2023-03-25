AREA ROUNDUP
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
BOISE — The Moscow softball team claimed back-to-back wins in the Bucks Bags Tournament in Boise, topping the Boise Brave 6-2 and the Eagle Mustangs junior varsity 15-5 on Friday.
Kelly Stodick earned the win for Moscow (4-1) against Boise (1-5), pitching a complete game. Megan Highfill led the Bears with two hits, including a home run.
Hannah Robertson and Addie Branen both added two hits of their own against the Braves, with one of Robertson’s being a triple.
Moscow needed only three innings against Eagle JV, scoring 10 runs in the second inning after being tied at 5 runs after the first.
Alison Dorigo earned the wins for the Bears pitching in relief.
Highfill again led Moscow with three hits, including a double. Branen’s lone hit against the Mustangs was a home run.
Moscow 202 011 0—6 8 0
Boise Brave 010 010 0—2 6 1
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Kya Hueth and Lucy Elliot.
Moscow hits — Highfill 2 (HR), Hannah Robertson 2 (3B), Addie Branen 2, Kaci Kiblen (2B), Megan Poler.
Boise Brave hits — Lily Binsford 2 (2B), Linnea Nelson (2B), Lilly Hopstad (2B), Juliana Blevins, Kennedy Fletcher.
———
Moscow 5 10 0—15 12 1
Eagle 5 0 0— 5 3 1
Sadie Newlan, Alison Dorigo (1) and Megan Highfill; Paige Ange, Sophia Giles (3) and Liana Pursche. W—Dorigo; L—Ange.
Moscow hits — Highfill 3 (2B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B), Megan Poler 2, Sammi Piffner 2, Addie Branen (HR), Hannah Robertson, Kelly Stodick.
Eagle hits — Danna Quinlan (HR), Brooke Frame, Pursche.
BASEBALLBears split a pair
BOISE — In Bucks Bag Tournament baseball play, Moscow lost 9-6 to the Sugar-Salem Diggers, but rebounded with a 6-4 win against the Nampa Bulldogs.
The Bears (3-3) trailed 9-0 before making a late rally that fell short against Sugar-Salem, while they scored four in the second inning to get on top quickly in the Nampa game.
Ethan McLaughlin hit 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI to boost Moscow’s losing effort against the Diggers. He added another two hits to the Nampa win, which saw Mike Kiblen pitch five innings with six strikeouts before Keaton Clark took over to strike out four in the last two.
Sugar-Salem 9, Moscow 6
Sugar-Salem 002 502 0—9 10 0
Moscow 000 001 5—6 5 0
Dawson McInelly, Luke Aldrich (4), Ryker Jones (7) and Tommy Woodcock; Butch Kiblen, Wyatt Hartig (4) and Tyson Izzo, Keaton Clark. W — McInelly; L — Hartig.
Sugar-Salem hits — Carson Harris 2, Kelton Gardner 2, L. Aldrich 2, McInelly (HR), Woodrock (2B), Will Chappell, Ben Aldrich.
Moscow hits — Ethan McLaughlin 4 (HR, 2B), Mike Kiblen.
———
Moscow 6, Nampa 4
Moscow 040 020 0—6 10 2
Nampa 002 002 0—4 6 1
M. Kiblen, K. Clark (6) and Izzo; Kyle Burton, Diego Soto (5) and Jacob Scott. W — M. Kiblen; L — Burton.
Moscow hits — McLaughlin 2, Jack Driskill 2, M. Kiblen (2B), Levi Anderson (2B), Cody Isakson, Hartig, Izzo, J. Breese.
Nampa hits — Burton 2, Bryce Wallingford, Tyler Downes, Gaige Lee, Nathan Kessinger.
Clearwater Valley 9, Kendrick 8
OROFINO — Resuming a game that had been delayed midway through on Thursday due to rain, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia held off Kendrick to prevail in Southfork Slugfest tournament play.
Carson Schilling made a clutch throw from deep center field to secure the winning out for the Rams (2-2) as the game concluded after five innings due to a time limit.
Josh Gardner registered two base hits for Clearwater Valley, while Landon Schlieper and Talon Meyer each had a double. For the Tigers (2-1), Tucker Ashmead doubled and Wyatt Fitzmorris logged two hits.
After the win against Kendrick, CV started a game against North Star Charter which was halted after two innings due to inclement weather.
Clearwater Valley 522 00—9 4 3
Kendrick 011 51—8 6 1
Trebor Altman, Anthony Fabbi (5) and Jake Fabbi; Jack Silflow, Dale Fletcher (5) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W — A. Fabbi; L — Fletcher.
Clearwater Valley hits — Josh Gardner 2, Landon Schlieper (2B), Talon Meyer (2B).
Kendrick hits — Tucker Ashmead (2B), Fitzmorris 2, Hunter Taylor, Fletcher, Jarrett Harris.
Kendrick 5, North Star Charter 4
OROFINO — Kendrick used a 4-1 advantage after two innings to take down North Star Charter of Eagle at the Southwest Slugfest.
Noah Littlefield got the start on the mound, notching nine strikeouts for the Tigers (3-1).
Tucker Ashmead led at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple.
North Star 100 21—4 5 4
Kendrick 221 00—5 6 1
Michael Corkish and Noah Green; Noah Littlefield, Troy Patterson (4) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W — Patterson.
North Star hits — Gavin Dow 2, Michael Corkish 2, Daniel Kormylo.
Kendrick hits — Tucker Ashmead 2 (3B), Koepp (2B), Fitzmorris, Isaac Rigney, Xavier Carpenter.
Prairie 4-17, Potlatch 3-16
LEWISTON — The Pirates of Cottonwood narrowly swept Potlatch at Clearwater Park to remain perfect in Whitepine League play.
The opener was a pitching duel between Prairie’s Noah Behler and the Loggers’ Jameson Morris.
Behler finished with 11 strikeouts and gave up just two hits. Morris struck out seven while giving up eight hits.
The nightcap was a completely different game, with the two squads combining for 26 hits.
The Pirates (4-3, 3-0) used an eight-run seventh inning to buoy themselves past the Loggers (1-3, 0-2).
GAME 1
Potlatch 100 000 2—3 2 0
Prairie 100 201 x—4 8 1
Jameson Morris and Avery Palmer; Noah Behler, Phil Schwartz (5), Colton McElroy (6) and Cody Kaschmitter. W — Behler.
Potlatch hits — Jack Clark, Chet Simons.
Prairie hits — Eli Hinds (2 2B), Behler 2, Jake Quintal (2B), Kaschmitter, McElroy, Carter Shears.
GAME 2
Prairie 001 422 8—17 14 3
Potlatch 107 215 0—16 12 2
C. McElroy, Levi McElroy (2), Owen Mcintire (3), Hinds (4) and Kaschmitter; Jaxon Vowels, Bryson Carpenter (4), Tucker Anderson (4), Jay Marshall (5), Logan Carpenter (6) and Palmer. W — Hinds. L — Carpenter.
Prairie hits — Behler 3 (2B), Shears 2 (2B), Dylan Uhlenkott 2 (2B), Mcintire 2, Kaschmitter, C. McElroy, Hinds, Quintal, L. McElroy.
Potlatch hits — Waylan Marshall 4, Jay Marshall 3, Simons 2, Palmer (2B), Carpenter, Tucker Anderson.