MOSCOW — The Moscow High boys’ soccer team punched its ticket to the Idaho Class 4A state tournament with a 3-2 overtime win against Sandpoint Thursday in the District I-II title match.
Christopher Jacobs scored in the seventh minute of overtime to end the game in sudden-death fashion. The shot went off a rebound from a corner kick.
Moscow will open State on Thursday in Caldwell.
The Bears forced overtime with a goal in the final minute of regulation by Neo Ting. Moscow keeper Finn Benson saved a penalty kick in the 61st minute.
“He saved the whole game for us,” Bears coach Pedram Rezamand said. “Otherwise, if that had gone in, we would not have recovered. The difference between the two teams would have become too large for us to make up.”
In the 20th minute, Toby Searcy scored Moscow’s other goal. The Bears led 1-0 at the half.
“The boys played with their hearts and this was a good measure of character and determination,” Rezamand said. “They just wanted it more. They never stopped.”
In a match Saturday that was inadvertently omitted from the Tribune, Moscow keeper Finn Benson shut out Sandpoint as the Bears won 3-0 on Senior Night.
The Bears got goals from Searcy, Mark Eldridge and Evan Odberg.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
WV 6, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — Hannah Hawk scored early in the second half to pull her team within four, but that was still too big of a hole for the Pullman Greyhounds to dig themselves out of as they fell to West Valley in a Great Northern League match.
The Greyhounds are 0-12 overall and 0-9 in league.
“We got in at halftime and were like, this is Dylan Thomas time, ‘Do not go gentle into that good night,’” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “Then, three minutes in (to the second half), we got a goal.
“I guess I should be down in the dumps and miserable (because of our record) but I feel like there’s something to work with because the girls aren’t rolling over. ... They’re working and progessing and what else can you ask for?”
West Valley 5 1—6
Pullman 0 1—1
West Valley — Carr, 2nd
West Valley — Price (Trejo), 18th
West Valley — Steven (Riojas), 23rd
West Valley — Riojas (Carr), 37th
West Valley — Steven (Cargile), 38th
Pullman —Hawk (Pitzer), 43rd
West Valley —Price, 65th
Shots — West Valley 13, Pullman 11.
Saves — West Valley: Moloney, 7. Pullman: McDougle, 6
VOLLEYBALL
Deary erases 2-set deficit
NEZPERCE —Tobie Yokum racked up 11 kills and Deary roared back after dropping the first two sets to beat Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II match.
The scores were 25-27, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-6.
Tona Anderson tallied 12 blocks for the Mustangs (9-3, 7-3), and Matteya Proctor provided 22 assists.
“We started off slow and Nezperce battled,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “We eventually got into our groove. We had to do it the hard way.”
JV — Nezperce def. Deary.
Hounds top West Valley
PULLMAN — Mikayla Uhlenkott notched 12 kills and four blocks as Pullman defeated West Valley 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in a Great Northern League match. Addie Hawes rang up 29 assists and six aces for the Greyhounds, and Hana Gecas contributed 10 digs an
Wildcats win on the road
PRESCOTT, Wash. — Josie Schultheis logged 14 kills to lead Colton past Prescott in a league match.
The scores were 25-17, 25-17, 25-23.
Maggie Meyer had 24 digs for the Wildcats, Rylee Vining 25 assists and Megan Kay six aces.