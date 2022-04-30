MOSCOW — After a decisive victory in the first contest, a midgame lapse in the second left Moscow with an Inland Empire League split against visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The Bears (8-10, 3-3) prevailed 11-5 in Game 1 before coming up just short as the Hawks (4-12, 3-9) won 10-9 in Game 2.
GAME 1
Lakeland 000 310 1— 5 7 4
Moscow 050 600 x—11 6 1
P. Wysong, S. Tierney (4) and NA; Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen (6) and Tyson Izzo.
Lakeland hits — P. Wysong, C. Harris, G. Love, T. Vandever, R. Ellwood, S. Pemberton, T. Sheppard.
Moscow hits — Devon Conway 2 (2B), Izzo 2, Cody Isakson, Anderson.
———
GAME 2
Lakeland 031 600 0—10 10 4
Moscow 430 000 2— 9 8 3
S. Tierney, C. Harris (2), G. Love (7) and J. Cooksey; Cody Isakson, Connor Isakson (4), Barrett Abendroth (7) and Izzo.
Lakeland hits — Vandever 3 (2B), Tierney 2 (2B), Harris (2B), Love (2B), Wysong, B. Day, R. Ellwood.
Moscow hits — Conway 2 (2B), Anderson 2 (2B), Mike Kiblen (3B), Abendroth (2B), Con. Isakson, Izzo.
Kamiah 14, Potlatch 13
POTLATCH — The Kubs were able to squeak out a win against the Loggers in a Whitepine League baseball game.
Kamiah (8-5-1, 7-4-1) was able to overcome nine errors and a bottom of the seventh attempted comeback from Potlatch (1-8, 1-8) to earn the win.
Kamiah 330 142 1—14 12 9
Potlatch 321 202 3—13 7 5
Dylan Weist, Ryan Lockart (2) and Herschel Williamson, Willis Williamson (2); Tyler Howard, Chet Simons (4) and Chet Simons, Avery Palmer (4). W—Lockart. L—Simons.
Kamiah hits — Brady Mclay 3 (2B). Josh Bashaw 3, Weist (2B), Willis Williamson (2B), Hershcel Williamson, Trevor Schuld, Christian Nixton, Christian Aiken.
Potlatch hits — Howard 2 (2B, HR), Sam Barnes, Logan Whitney, Avery Palmer, Izack McNeal, Jaxon Vowels.
Genesee 6-3, CVHS 2-1
GENESEE — The Rams of Kooskia dropped two against the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League doubleheader
Clearwater Valley was able to keep pace with Genesee through three innings of Game 1 before the Bulldogs pulled away. Cameron Meyer went the distance for Genesee (11-2, 10-1) and earned the win while striking out 10. Nate Guinard led the Bulldogs at bat with three hits.
Ridge Shown and Anthony Fabbi paced the Rams (10-8, 6-5) with two hits apiece.
GAME 1
Genesee 110 112 0—6 7 1
CVHS 100 001 0—2 6 5
Cameron Meyer and Teak Wareham; Trebor Altman, Landon Schlieper (5) and Ridge Shown. L—Altman.
Genesee hits — Nate Guinard 3, Cy Wareham 2, Teak Wareham 2.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ridge Shown 2, Anthony Fabbi 2, Trebor Altman, Laton Schlieper.
———
GAME 2
CVHS 000 100 0—1 2 2
Genesee 111 000 x—3 4 2
Anthony Fabbi, Ridge Shown (6) and Ridge Shown, Anthony Fabbi (6); Jack Johnson and Teak Wareham. L—Anthony Fabbi
Clearwater Valley hits — Tiago Pickering, Josh Gardner
Genesee hits — Nate Guinard (2B), Cy Wareham, Johnson, Teak Wareham.
Troy 9-8, Potlatch 8-4
POTLATCH — Makhi Durrett and Jered Sanderson delivered key extra-base hits as Troy swept a late-reported Whitepine League doubleheader from Potlatch. The scores were 9-8 and 8-4.
Durrett hit a big double in the opener and Sanderson added a triple in the second game for the Trojans (11-4, 10-2). Eli House contributed three singles and a double.
GAME 1
Troy 010 422 0—9 4 5
Potlatch 400 400 0—8 4 4
Holden, House (5) and Durrett; Clark, L. Carpenter (4), B. Carpenter (6) and Palmer. W—House. L—B. Carpenter.
Troy hits — Durrett 2 (3B), Trout, House.
Potlatch hits — Howard (2B), Simons, Whitney, Palmer.
———
GAME 2Potlatch 100 300 0—4 4 1
Troy 000 062 x—8 9 1
W. Yearout, C. Yearout (5) and Palmer; Bendel, House (7) and House, Durrett (7). W—Bendel. L—W. Yearout.
Potlatch hits — Simons 2, Palmer, Barnes.
Troy hits — House 3 (2B), Bendel 2, Sanderson (2B), Trout, Holden, Stoner.
PREP SOFTBALLPotlatch 13, Kendrick 1
POTLATCH — The Loggers took care of the Tigers in a Whitepine League contest.
Offensively, the Loggers (10-2, 9-0) were paced by Jaylee Fry’s two hits. Tayva McKinney contributed a triple and Emma Chambers recorded a double.
Kendrick (7-6, 5-5) was paced with a double from Erin Morgan.
Kendrick 000 100 0— 1 3 2
Potlatch 042 700 x—13 8 2
Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk; Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney.
Kendrick hits — Erin Morgan (2B), Kirk, Morgan Silflow .
Potlatch hits — Jaylee Fry 2, McKinney (3B), Emma Chambers (2B), Josie Larson, Butterfield, Kaylen Hadaller, Delaney Beckner.
JV — Potlatch 17, Kendrick 2
PREP TENNISHounds advance nine to Day 2 at IE Tournament
SPOKANE — Four Pullman players are into the championship semifinals of their respective events after Day 1 of action in the Inland Empire Tournament held at sites across the Spokane area, while five more are alive in consolation play.
Boys singles — Vijay Lin 2-1; Brian Fugh 1-1
Boys doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang 3-0; Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson 3-1; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park 2-1.
Mixed doubles — Seth Luna/Naomi 2-1; Kolby Uhlenkott/Lynnlinn Qiao 2-1.
Girls singles — Rhoda Wang 3-0; Gwyn Heim 3-0.
Girls doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun 2-1; Subashree Venkatasubramanian/Diana Gutierrez Garcia 2-1; Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam 2-1.
TRACK AND FIELDMoscow boys fare well at Lakeland
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow’s boys led area teams at the Take Flight Invite at Lakeland High School here.
On the boys side, the Bears finished second of 11 teams with 144.25 points. In the girls team race, Moscow was fifth.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 162; 2. Moscow 144.25; 3. Lake City 112.5; 4. Sandpoint 102.75; 5. Lakeland 73.75; 6. Orofino 40.75; 7. Coeur d’Alene 25; 8. Valley Christian 12; 9. Clarkston 6; 10. Newport 4; 11. Freeman 3.
100 — 1. Zach Johnson, LC, 11.31; 2. Dalton Wild, PF, 11.33; 3. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 11.51.
200 — 1. Dalton Wild, PF, 22.59; 2. Zach Johnson, LC, 22.63; 3. Luke McCorkle, San, 23.22.
400 — 1. Trevor Cogley, LC, 50.62; 2. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 50.82; 3. Terry Edwards, Lak, 51.39.
800 — 1. Steven Ball, CdA, 2:03.63; 2. Ben Ricks, San, 2:03.68;; 3. Drew Padgett, PF, 2:06.57.
1,600 — 1. Ben Ricks, San, 4:33.18; 2. Mick Perryman, Mos, 4:47.39; 3. Gavin Calkins, PF, 4:48.51.
3,200 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:12.13; 2. Luke Roberts, PF, 10:17.96; 3. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 10:21.13.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 15.21; 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 15.83; 3. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 15.98.
300 hurdles — 1. Caden Toone, Mos, 43.50; 2. Alex Mitchell, LC, 43.63; 3. Cody Morse, Lak, 43.78.
400 relay — 1. Post Falls (Caleb Streeter, Dylan Wolfe, Chase Berg, Dalton Wild) 43.06; 2. Lakeland 43.66; 3. Lake City 44.74.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Caleb Streeter, Dylan Wolfe, Chase Berg, Dalton Wild) 1:29.35; 2. Lake City 1:31.69; 3. Lakeland 1:34.61.
1,600 relay — 1. Lake City (Josiah Weaver, Christian Weber, Aydden Johnson, Trevor Cogley) 3:31.35; 2. Moscow 3:32.35; 3. Post Falls 3:39.11.
Sprint medley — 1. Moscow (Logan Tate, Mohammed Saad, Dylan Rehder, Isaiah Mitchem) 3:46.46; 2. Post Falls 3:47.33; 3. Clarkston 3:59.36.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 54-10 1/4; 2. Will Hurst, San, 53-1; 3. Trevor Miller, PF, 52-9 1/2.
Discus — 1. Will Hurst, San, 156-6; 2. Trevor Miller, PF, 149-2; 3. Reid Thomas, Oro, 146-11.
High jump — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 6-0; T2. Kanyon Fitzsimmons, LC, 5-10; T2. Taylor Strong, Mos, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Cody Morse, Lak, 13-7 3/4; T2. Taylor Sanders, PF, 12-6; T2. Slate Fragoso, San, 12-6.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Streeter, PF, 21-5; 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 20-1 1/2; 3. Chase Berg, PF, 19-10 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 44-1 1/2; 2. Chase Berg, PF, 41-3 1/2; 3. Bryce Henry, 39-10.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lake City 115; 2. Lakeland 94.5; 3. Orofino 92; 4. Post Falls 85; 5. Moscow 82; 6. Coeur d’Alene 80; 7. Sandpoint 74.5; 8. Freeman 26; 9. Valley Christian 25; 10. Clarkston 13.
100 — 1. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 13.05; 2. Georgia Whitehead, LC, 13.15; 3. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.22.
200 — 1. Kinlee McLean, PF, 26.22; 2. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 27.00; 3. Georgia Whitehead, LC, 27.07.
400 — 1. Kinlee McLean, PF, 59.16; 2. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 1:01.42; 3. Hazel Kunkel, LC, 1:01.78.
800 — 1. Maren Davidson, San, 2:28.70; 2. Megan Heyns, Mos, 2:35.01; 3. Kaylynn Misner, PF, 2:37.49.
3,200 — 1. Clara Stephens, LC, 12:18.24; 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 12:48.09; 3. Taylah Chapman, LC, 12:59.78.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.07; 2. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 17.24; 3. Sage Pederson, CdA, 17.97.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 48.10; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 48.98; 3. Destiny Lyons, San, 49.91.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Hailey Parks, Georgia Whitehead, Madison Quigley, Keturah Vogel-Greenwood) 50.15; 2. Lakeland 51.29; 3. Freeman 52.24.
800 relay — 1. Lake City (Hailey Parks, Georgia Whitehead, Madison Quigley, Keturah Vogel-Greenwood) 1:45.60; 2. Lakeland 1:46.56; 3. Freeman 1:51.90.
1,600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Trinity Byrne, Chloe Van Volkinburg, Millie Cosper, Kinlee McLean) 4:19.70; 2. Moscow 4:20.47; 3. Sandpoint 4:21.46.
Sprint medley — 1. Post Falls (Abigail Madrid, Roxann Smith, Valerie Streeter, Trinity Byrne) 2:00.80; 2. Lake City 2:00.85; 3. Lakeland 2:01.06.
Shot put — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 35-3; 2. Ivy Smith, San, 33-8; 3. Lily Phenicie, CdA, 33-2.
Discus — 1. Lily Phenicie, CdA, 135-3; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 127-8; 3. Kelsey Carroll, CdA, 115-0.
High jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 4-10; T2. Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-8; T2. Maleah Wilhelm, PF, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Samantha Daniels, Lak, 9-6; T2. Erika Edmundson, San, 9-0; T2. Kenzie Thompson, CdA, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-7 3/4; 2. Lucy Evans, LC, 14-10 1/2; 3. Marissa Bershaw, LC, 14-10.
Triple jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 32-5 1/2; 2. Avah Griner, Clk, 31-5 1/2; 3. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 31-4.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISIdaho 4, Montana 1
PHOENIX — The Vandals swept all of the singles matches en route to a victory in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament against the Grizzlies at the Phoenix Tennis Center.
It sets up a date at 8 a.m. Pacific today against Montana State for the title. The teams are the top two seeds in the event.
Junior Bruno Casino fought from a set down to beat Oisin Shaffrey at the third singles spot, 6-1 in the third set. Sophomore Matteo Masala, who has won all nine of his matches against conference opponents, improved to 16-4 in beating Gustav Theilgaard 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the No. 4 spot.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU coach announces her retirement
PULLMAN — Washington State women’s golf coach Kelli Kamimura announced her intention to retire after 13 seasons in the position.
Kamimiura was hired in July 2009, and her teams won seven tournaments, finished in the top five 33 times and has nine of the top 10 spots in program history in season scoring average.