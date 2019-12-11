Boys’ Basketball
Bears win at buzzer
With the score tied at 52 and three seconds remaining, the Bears ran the ball from the baseline and Brayden Decker banked in a 3-point goal from 35 feet at the buzzer to seal a 55-52 Moscow boys’ basketball victory against visiting nonleague opponent Lake City of Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday.
Decker shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range and finished the game with 20 total points.
“He just had it going tonight,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said of Decker.
Moscow trailed 15-10 through the opening quarter before rallying to within a point at 26-25 by halftime. The Bears pulled ahead by six at 41-35 through the third quarter and led by as many as eight in the fourth before Lake City rallied in the final two minutes to set up the buzzer-beater scenario.
Moscow’s Benny Kitchel scored 10 and snagged six rebounds, while Blake Buchanan had nine points and nine rebounds for the Bears (2-1). Jack Kiesbuy of Lake City (2-1) matched Decker with 20 points.
“We had a really big crowd there tonight, so glad we gave them some excitement,” concluded Uhrig.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (2-1)
Ben Janke 0 0-0 0, Jack Kiesbuy 7 2-2 20, Nathan Spellman 0 0-0 0, Chris Irvin 0 0-0 0, Seth Hanson 5 2-3 13, Brayden Sundstrom 0 0-0 0, Zach Johnson 2 0-0 5, Colton Mitchell 5 2-2 14, Varick Meredith 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-7 52.
MOSCOW (2-1)
Reef Diego 0 0-1 0, Brayden Decker 8 0-0 20, Barrett Abendroth 2 0-0 4, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 1-3 4, Joe Colter 2 2-3 6, Blake Buchanan 4 1-2 9, Benny Kitchel 4 0-0 10, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-9 55.
Lake City 15 11 10 16—52
Moscow 10 15 16 14—55
3-point goals — Kiesbuy 4, Johnson, Hanson, Mitchell 2, Decker 4, Simpson, Kitchel 2.
JV — Moscow def. Lake City
Pullman 62, Othello 37
With starting point guard Evan Strong out with illness, Brady Wells assumed a position he hadn’t played much of and guided Pullman to a nonleague defeat of Othello.
Wells went 7-of-12 (2-for-2 from 3) to tally 17 points. He chipped in six assists for the Greyhounds (2-1).
“He took care of the ball and did a great job moving it,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said.
Ethan Kramer contributed 15 points and five rebounds, while Steven Burkett nabbed four steals and Dane Bednar led all players with nine boards, a “huge key,” noted his coach.
“We did a better job just running the offense, getting each other easy baskets,” Brantner said.
OTHELLO (0-3)
Jaden Flores 0 0-1 0, Patrick Azevedo 6 3-6 14, Martin Esquivel 0 0-0 0, Juan Rambo Vallejo 0 0-0 0, Rodric Garza 1 0-0 2, Logan Hollenbeck 0 1-2 1, Jacob Suarez 1 1-3 3, Kai Quigley 3 1-10 6, Frank Lopez 0 0-0 0, Jorge Buenrostro 7 0-0 11, Trey Garza 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 6-24.
PULLMAN (2-1)
Dane Bednar 2 1-2 5, Brayden Roberts 2 1-2 4, Ethan Kramer 7 2-2 15, Steven Burkett 3 1-2 6, Bogey Perkins 0 0-0 0, Cameron McSweeney 2 0-0 3, Greyson Hunt 4 0-0 8, Hyatt Utzman 1 0-0 2, Stephen Wilmotte 1 0-0 2, Brady Wells 9 1-2 17. Totals 31 5-9 62.
Othello 7 11 15 4—37
Pullman 18 18 12 14—62
3-point goals — Azevedo, Quigley, Buenrostro 3, Kramer, Wells 2, Burkett, McSweeney.
Potlatch 58, Genesee 43
POTLATCH — All seven Loggers to have playing time scored as Potlatch defeated visiting Whitepine League Division I rival Genesee to remain unbeaten on the season.
Brayden Hadaller scored a team-high 17 for Potlatch and did an “outstanding job” defensively, according to coach Ryan Ball, whose team improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league. Teammate Tyler Wilcoxson scored 12, and Jerrod Nicholson scored nine while putting in another standout defensive showing.
Carson Schwartz of Genesee (2-2, 0-1) had five 3-point goals to lead all scorers on the night with 18, and Cy Wareham was just behind him at 17.
“It was a competitive game,” Ball said. “We started out fairly quick on them but they battled back and made it a close game all the way through.”
GENESEE (2-2, 0-1)
Owen Crowley 0 0-0 0, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 7 2-2 17, Dawson Durham 3 0-0 8, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 6 1-2 18, Coltin Pope 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-4 43.
POTLATCH (3-0, 2-0)
Brayden Hadaller 7 2-2 17, Connor Akins 4 0-1 9, Tyler Wilcoxson 5 2-5 12, Ty Svancara 1 2-2 4, Justin Nicholson 2 0-0 5, Jerrod Nicholson 3 2-2 9, Elijah Bouma 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 8-14 58.
Potlatch 19 10 12 17—58
Genesee 12 14 7 10—43
3-point goals — Schwartz 5, Durham 2, Wareham, Hadaller, Justin Nicholson, Jerrod Nicholson, Akins.
JV — Genesee def. Potlatch
Deary 61, Kendrick 40
DEARY — Deary’s Brayden Stapleton led the Mustangs with 21 points and Bodee Swanson had 16, 14 of those in the first half of his team’s win against Whitepine League Division II foe Kendrick.
Swanson’s surge was key in Deary pulling away, Mustangs coach Gary Krumheuer said.
The Mustangs got four assists from three players (Swanson, Preston Johnson and London Kirk), four steals from Stapleton and three steals from Johnson.
KENDRICK
Alex Sneve 1 1-8 3, Chase Burke 4 0-0 8, Jagger Hewett 2 7-8 12, Kolby Anderson 0 2-4 2, Tavien Goldsberry 4 1-3 9, Maison Anderson 0 0-2 0, Rylan Hogan 2 2-4 6, Jacob Skiles 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 13-30 40.
DEARY (2-1, 2-1)
Brayden Stapleton 6 8-9 21, Preston Johnston 2 0-0 4, London Kirk 1 3-5 5, Bodee Swanson 8 0-1 16, Karson Ireland 4 0-0 9, Patrick McManus 1 0-0 3, Dylan Wilcox 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 11-15 61.
Kendrick 13 13 10 4—40
Deary 25 7 18 11—61
3-point goals — Hewett, Stapleton, Ireland, McManus, Wilcox.
JV — Deary def. Kendrick 31-28
Gar-Pal 58, Tekoa-Rosalia 24
TEKOA — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings took down Tekoa-Rosalia with an all-around defensive effort, starting right away in the first quarter, where their defense helped them jump out to a 20-3 lead.
The Vikings coasted the rest of the way, with Blake Jones providing 16 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. He was joined by Dawson Dugger, who added 11 points, seven boards, and four steals.
“Blake was outstanding tonight,” said coach Steve Swinney.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-1)
Dawson Dugger 3 2-2 11, Austin Jones 3 0-1 8, Blake Jones 5 5-8 16, Jacob Anderson 3 3-3 9, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 1 2-2 4, Kyle Bankus 1 0-0 2, Cameron Merrill 1 0-0 2, Ethan Hawkins 2 2-4 6. Totals 20 14-22 58.
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Garrett Naught 3 3-4 10, Anthony Gehring 2 2-2 7, Riley Mclain 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Billings 0 0-0 0, Keegan French 0 0-0 0, Kenneth Lenoir 1 0-0 2, Cole Peterson 0 0-0 0, Zach Saens 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-15 24.
Garfield-Palouse 20 13 11 14—58
Tekoa-Rosalia 3 9 5 10—24
JV — Gar-Pal 38, T-R 11
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 44, Othello 41
Peyton Teevens racked up 17 points and Meghan McSweeney poured in 16 to help Pullman hold off Othello for its first win of the season.
Seven players scored as the Greyhounds (1-2) built a seven-point lead after the first quarter, then rallied after going down a basket entering the final frame.
OTHELLO (0-3)
Yuritsa Sanchez 4, Anna Coronado 12, Lane Simpson 2, Anissa Martinez 8, Maciah Tovar 7, Ashley Perez 8.
PULLMAN (1-2)
Hailey Chittenden 2, Peyton Teevens 17, Meghan McSweeney 16, Hailey Talbot 2, Elise McDougle 3, Audrey Pitzer 2, Sehra Singh 2.
Othello 4 12 15 10—41
Pullman 11 9 9 15—44
Grangeville 59, Colton 38
COLTON — Grangeville registered 20 assists as a team and got 20 points and five dishes from Camden Barger to upend nonleague opponent Colton.
Bulldogs coach Michelle Barger praised her team’s rebounding, post play and turnover-forcing defense. Grangeville’s Zoe Lutz tallied eight boards, and Camden Barger, Bailey Vanderwall and Colby Cannaday each pulled down seven. Lutz and Cannaday poured in 10 points apiece.
“We got it inside ... did a good job of getting our inside-out game going and they just made their shots,” said Michelle Barger, whose team improved to 6-1.
Colton (0-3) was led by Rylee Vining’s 15 points.
GRANGEVILLE (6-1)
Camden Barger 7 2-3 20, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 1 0-2 2, Macy Smith 1 0-0 3, Zoe Lutz 5 0-0 10, Iseyda LaCombe 1 1-3 4, Makala Roberts 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 7, Colby Canaday 5 0-2 10, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-10 59.
COLTON (0-3)
Rylee Vining 4 6-6 15, Josie Schultheis 0 0-0 0, Taylor Thomas 0 4-4 4, Maggie Meyer 3 1-2 9, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 3, Megan Kay 3 0-0 7, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-12 38.
Grangeville 17 22 16 4—59
Colton 8 9 10 11 —38
3-point goals — Barger 4, Smith, LaCombe, Roberts, Vanderwall, Vining, Meyer 2, Whitcomb, Kay.
JV — Grangeville 48-20
Troy 53 Lakeside 37
TROY — The Troy Trojans took home a victory against Lakeside in a non-league game. Troy sparked a 20-11 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away and was led by Abby Weller, who had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Morgan Blazzard chipped in 14 points and 5 boards.
“I thought Abby really got into a groove,” said coach Aaron Dail. “She was feeling very comfortable out there, and started to take more shots and believe in herself.”
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER/WORLEY
Jolissa Holt 4 6-9 14 , Samantha Adrian 1 0-0 2, Kria Peters 2 0-0 4, Tamara Anderson 1 1-2 4, Ashley holt 1 0-0 2, Katannah Marchane 2 0-1 4, Arianna Gorr 1 3-4 5.
TROY
Halee Bohman 2 0-0 6 , Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 3 2-4 8 , Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 2 1-2 5 , Morgan Blazzard 6 2-4 14 , Abby Weller 6 2-4 14, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Bekah Wagman 0 0-0 0, Bailee Cook 0 0-0 0.
Lakeside 7 6 13 11
Troy 5 11 17 20
3-point goals — Troy 2, Lakeside 1
Pullman Christian 34, Covenant Christian 14
Nine players got on the board for Pullman Christian as the unbeaten Eagles defeated visiting Mountain Christian League opponent Covenant Christian of Spokane.
“Our team grew together as a team tonight with the older ones teaching and cheering for the younger ones,” said Pullman Christian coach Trent Goetze, whose team improved to 3-0.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN
Deborah Cole 4 0-0 8, Shelby Pinewood 3 0-0 6, Mari Craus 0 0-0 0, Ellie Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Gibson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-0 14.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (3-0, 3-0)
Faith Berg 1 0-0 3, Annie Goetze 2 0-0 4, Samantha Shaffer 2 0-0 6, Claire Wilson 0 0-0 0, Grace Berg 2 0-0 4, Kate Cummings 2 0-0 4, Alina Combs 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Goetze 2 0-0 5, Lindsay Todd 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Lily Bren 2 0-0 4, Rebeka Weaver 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 0-0 34.
Covenant Christian 2 4 4 4—14
Pullman Christian 17 7 6 4—34
3-point goals — Shaffer 2, Berg, Goetze.
Potlatch 46, Logos 42
POTLATCH — Trailing 28-13 at halftime, Potlatch dug in defensively and turned the tables to rally past visiting Logos of Moscow in a nonleague game.
“We changed up what we were doing,” Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh said of his team’s turnaround in the second half. “I invited the girls to come play; the invitation was received nicely.”
McIntosh emphasized the defensive performances of Alyssa Hamburg, Kyndal Cessnun, Charlee Beckner and Anna Atkinson as key to the rally.
“Those four just really gave it their all,” he said.
Danaira Carpenter led Potlatch scorers with 18 points, while Kennedy Thompson had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to help the Loggers improve to 3-3 on the season. Sydney Miller of Logos was the overall high-scorer at 19 points.
POTLATCH (3-3)
Danaira Carpenter 8 0-1 18, Taylor Carpenter 1 1-2 3, Kyndal Cessnun 2 1-5 6, Emma Chambers 1 1-5 3, Alyssa Hamburg 1 1-2 3, Kennedy Thompson 3 5-8 11, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 1 0-0 2, Josie Larson 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 9-25 46.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 6 7-8 19, Lucia Wilson 3 1-2 7, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 2 2-3 6, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-2 0, Lydia Urquidez 3 1-4 7, Naomi Michaels 1 1-3 3. Totals 15 12-22 42.
Potlatch 9 4 14 19—46
Logos 16 12 9 5—42
3-point goals — D. Carpenter 2, Cessnun.
JV — Potlatch 33, Logos 21
Kendrick 53, Deary 16
DEARY — Eight players got on the board for visiting Kendrick as the Tigers cruised to a Whitepine League Division II victory over Deary.
“Just a good team effort,” said Kendrick coach Ron Ireland, whose players shot 48 percent on 2-point field goals. “They shared the ball well.”
Lauren Morgan shot 5-for-8 on the night including two from beyond the arc to lead Kendrick (4-1, 3-0) with 12 points, while teammate Drew Stacy shot 4-of-5 for eight. Mya Brown had six points, five steals and four assists.
KENDRICK (4-1, 3-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Mya Brown 3 0-0 6, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 4 0-0 8, Jaiden Anderson 2 1-5 5, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 5 0-0 12, Erin Morgan 4 0-0 8, Abi Cook 3 2-4 8, Megan Brocke 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 3-6 53.
DEARY (1-2, 1-2)
Graci Heath 1 1-2 3, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 0 1-2 1, Matteya Proctor 2 0-0 4, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 1 0-0 2, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 2-6 16.
Kendrick 19 17 12 5—53
Deary 4 2 8 2—16
3-point goals — L. Morgan 2.
JV — Kendrick def. Deary
Asotin 4 6 6 6—24
DeSales 4 16 7 12—37
3-point goals — Buratto 2, Herman 2, Thomas 3, Skaarup 2, Denham 2.
JV — Asotin 29, DeSales 28.