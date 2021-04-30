Isaac Staszkow pitched a three-hitter, striking out five, to lift Moscow to a smooth 7-1 win against nonleague foe St. Maries on Thursday in a baseball game at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Staszkow walked one and threw 85 pitches. He added a single and a walk at the plate.
Chad Redinger hit a triple and walked twice, and Ryan Delusa added a double as the Bears (8-7) extended a lead to 6-1 with a three-spot fifth inning, which featured three of Moscow’s five hits.
St. Maries 000 010 0—1 3 3
Moscow 200 131 x—7 5 3
Wyatt Holmes, Gabe Thomas (5) and Kade Crawford. Isaac Staszkow and Mike Kiblen, Jack Bales (6).
St. Maries hits — Shane Hunter, Brock Anderson, Riley Abell.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger (3B), Ryan Delusa (2B), Kiblen, Barrett Abendroth, Staszkow.
Kendrick 11-21, Lapwai 1-5
KENDRICK — Issac Rigney and Tucker Ashmead combined on a no-hitter for Kendrick, striking out six Lapwai batters and walking five to guide the Tigers to a five-inning win in Game 1 of a Whitepine League doubleheader sweep.
Kendrick won 11-1, then totaled six doubles in the second contest to cruise to a 21-5 victory.
Preston Boyer had two doubles in the opener and another in the nightcap, which Kendrick put away early with a 13-run second.
Rylan Hogan belted a first-game homer and Matt Fletcher had a pair of doubles in Game 2.
GAME 1
Lapwai 010 00—1 0 3
Kendrick 352 1x—11 8 2
Promise Shawl and William Picard. Issac Rigney, Tucker Ashmead (3) and Wyatt Fitzmorris.
Lapwai hits — none.
Kendrick hits — Preston Boyer 2 (2 2B), Rylan Hogan (HR), Matt Fletcher (2B), Dale Fletcher, Hunter Taylor, Troy Patterson, Rigney.
GAME 2
Kendrick 2(13)2 22—21 11 0
Lapwai 131 00—5 6 4
Skyler Miller, Gunnar Bruce (2), Boyer (5) and Fitzmorris. Picard, Shawl (5) and Kayden Williamson.
Kendrick hits — D. Fletcher (2B), Taylor (2B), David Waham (2B), Boyer (2B), M. Fletcher 2 (2-2B), Hogan, Ty Koepp 2, Miller, Bruce.
Lapwai hits — Williamson 3 (2-2B), Arries Bisbee, Leland Whiteplume, Arlen Whitman.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Othello 1, Pullman 0
OTHELLO — Pullman controlled possession in the latter stages of a 2A Greater Spokane League game against Othello, but never quite secured the goal it needed after the Huskies took the lead off a first-half penalty kick.
“The game was theirs in the early going; they play very, very direct,” said Greyhounds coach Doug Winchell, whose team fell to 4-2. “Once we were able to slow down those long balls and start possessing, the game really became ours ... We just didn’t score. We had nothing to hang our heads about — we played pretty well. We just didn’t win.”
Pullman 0 0—0
Othello 1 0—1
Othello — Anthony Ontiveros, pk, 26th
Shots — Pullman 9, Othello 6. Saves — Wolsborn 2, Cole 3. Othello: Sandoval 6
TENNIS
Pullman boys 7, North Central 0
SPOKANE — Ambrose Wang of Pullman achieved the rare feat of a golden set during his No. 3 singles victory as the unbeaten Greyhounds routed North Central of Spokane in 2A Greater Spokane League action.
Wang, who typically plays for Pullman’s undefeated No. 1 doubles pairing but crossed over to singles for this outing, won all 24 points played in the first set of a 6-0, 6-0 shutout.
“We have had many a dominant showing, but that was the first golden set I have ever overseen,” said Pullman coach Cody Wendt, whose team improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in league play. “Ambrose was fierce and efficient, and so was the team as a whole.”
Jay Sahaym at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Connor Lee and Garrison Hoiland each also won by 6-0, 6-0 scorelines. The Hounds swept all 14 sets played with game margins of 6-2 or better.
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Andrew Liezen 6-0, 6-0; Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Jordan Steinhart 6-1, 6-1; Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Forrest Yegge 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Nikko McDowell 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Majeed Askar and Caleb Kassner 6-0, 6-1; Connor Lee and Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Q. Uynh and Josh Heimbigner 6-0, 6-0; Kieran Hampson and Parker Hipp, Pul, def. May Faught and Matt Cronin 6-0, 6-1.
Pullman girls 7, North Central 0
The Pullman girls remained undefeated by dominating every individual match in a 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of North Central.
Pullman (6-0, 4-0) claimed 6-0, 6-0 shutouts at No. 1 and 2 doubles and No. 4 singles. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore gave up only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 showing, while top singles players Gwyn Heim and Addison Hawes conceded just two games apiece.
“We are strong from the top of our lineup to the bottom, and into JV,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. McKenzie Letsch 6-0, 6-2; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Grace Lindsey 6-2, 6-0; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Rylie Annis 6-1, 6-2; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Jenna Burnson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Chelsie George and Subrashee Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Richae Ruiz and Amy Howlett 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Emma Denny and Hope McCollum, 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore, Pul, def. Star Solis and Alexis Shalluck 6-1, 6-0.
TRACK AND FIELD
Logos, Kamiah prevail
COTTONWOOD — The Logos girls won the 1,600-meter relay to pull out a slender team victory over Troy in a 12-team track meet at Prairie.
The Kamiah boys also won by a small margin, with Troy second here too.
Highland sprinter Kadence Beck and Clearwater Valley distance runner Preston Amerman were triple winners.
Ellea Uhlenkott of Prairie chopped almost two seconds off her personal record to win the girls’ 300 hurdles.
All races were hand-timed.
GIRLS
Team scores — Logos 118½, Troy 117¾, Kamiah 77½, Prairie 72½, Clearwater Valley 57, Highland 54½, Nezperce 54½, Genesee 45¾, Kendrick 38, Lapwai 16, Salmon River 9, Potlatch 6.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.9. 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.4. 3. Payton Crow, High, 13.6.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.8. 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.3. 3. Payton Crow, High, 28.5.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 59.5. 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:01.8. 3. Lucia Wilson, Log, 1:02.8.
800 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:37.6. 2. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 2:37.8. 3. Cora Johnson, Log, 2:43.2.
1600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:32.0. 2. Alyssa Blum, Log, 5:39.0. 3. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 6:08.0.
3200 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 12.36.9. 3. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 14:28.8. 3. Emma Handel, Log, 15:15.0.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 17.4. 2. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 17.6. 3. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 17.6.
300 hurdles — 1. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 48.6. 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 50.2. 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 53.7.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Raasch, Blazzard, Phillis, Hix) 53.4. 2. Kamiah 54.4. 3. Genesee 54.5.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Uhlenkott, Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:52.1. 2. Troy 1:53.1. 3. Nezperce 1:58.1.
Medley relay — 1. Clearwater Valley (R. Smith, Mayback, Schilling, M. Smith) 2:05.4. 2. Nezperce 2:05.5. 3. Kamiah 2:17.2.
1600 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovic, L. Wilson. A. Wilson, Anderson) 4:20.6. 2. Kamiah 4:42.5. 3. Troy 4:43.7.
High jump — 1. Katie Goeckner, High, 4-10. 2. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-8. 3. Selway Shown, CV, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1 (tie). Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-6; Charlee Wollon, SR, 8-6. 3. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Maizy Wilcox, Nez, 14-6. 2. Julia Rehder, Pra, 14-2¾. 3. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 14-2¾.
Triple jump — 1. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-0. 2. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 30-7½. 3. Taylor Mayer, Gen, 30-0.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 34-6. 2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 30-2½. 3, Mauree Needham, Troy, 30-0½.
Discus — 1. Mary Martin, CV, 93-2. 2. Julia Urrquidez, Log, 85-9. 3. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 84-6.
BOYS
Team scores — Kamiah 114.9, Troy 109.5, Clearwater Valley 101, Prairie 72, Logos 70, Genesee 68.7, Kendrick 33.2, Potlatch 29.2, Lapwai 20, Nezperce 16, Salmon River 10½, Highland 1.
100 — 1. Jesse Knox, CV, 11.8. 2. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 11.9. 3. Gabriel Eades, Kam 12.0.
200 — 1. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 23.8. 2. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 24.1. 3. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 24.7.
400 — 1. Jace Sams, Ka , 51.9. 2. Owen Crowley, Gen, 55.8. 3. Noland Bartosz, Gen, 56.1.
800 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 2:04.3. 2. Alex Blum, Log, 2:08.0. 3. Derek Zenner, Gen, 2:23.7.
1600 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 4:46.2. 2. Jason Elmore, Log, 4:50.5. 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 4:54.3.
3200 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 11:17.4. 2. Zach Atwood, Log, 11:27.2. 3. Wyatt Anderburg, CV, 11.51.6.
110 hurdles — 1. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 18.4. 2. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 19.1. 3. Alex Ahmann, Log, 19.3.
300 hurdles — 1. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 48.7. 2. Isaia Raasch, Troy, 49.3. 3. Eli Stoner, TGroy, 49.7.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Christensen, Spencer, Buchanan, Phillis) 47.1. 2. Logos 47.2. 3. Kamiah 47.6.
800 relay — 1. Troy (Christensen, Spencer, Leman, Phillis) 1:38.0. 2. Kamiah 1:41.8. 3. Clearwater Valley 1:47.6.
Medley relay — 1, Clearwater Valley (Bean, Fox, Anderberg, Amerman) 4:03.7. 2. Kendrick 4:14.2. 3. Troy 4:20.5.
1600 relay — 1. Genesee (Bartosz, Owen, Riebold, Crowley) 3:46.9. 2. Logos 3:50.6. 3. Kamiah 4:10.4.
High jump — 1. William Millage, Kam, 5-8. 2 (tie). Jared Cronce, Nez, 5-6; Mason Brown, Lap, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-6. 2. Garret Shepherd, SR, 11-6. 3. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Jesse Knox, CV, 18-4¾. 2. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 17-10. 3. Adrian Sanford, Log, 17-9½.
Triple jump — 1. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 36-3. 2. Jace Sams, Kam, 35-7. 3. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 35-3¾.
Shot put — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 42-2½. 2. Porter Whipple, Kam, 39-0. 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 38-2.
Discus — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 153-0. 2. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 133-5. 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 124-9.