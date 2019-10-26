RATHDRUM — Chad Redinger totaled 300 offensive yards as Moscow pulled away in the second half to defeat Lakeland of Rathdrum 27-14 on Friday night, clinching the 4A Inland Empire League title and an Idaho state football playoff berth.
The game was deadlocked at 14-14 after a half, with each team earning one touchdown apiece in each quarter. It was a different story in the second half, however, as the Bears held the Hawks scoreless while continuing a touchdown-per-quarter tempo themselves.
“The defense played real well,” said Moscow coach Phil Helbling. “Gave up a couple big plays, but other than that just kind of kept them under the weather all day long.
“(I’m) proud of our kids,” he said. “Proud of the way they have played.”
Redinger had what Helbling called “a good game on the ground and in the air.” Ben Postell caught two touchdown passes from Redinger.
“Lakeland gave it their all and gave us a challenge, and I’m just proud of our kids as far as the way they stepped up in the face of adversity and found a way to win the game,” Helbling said.
“They took their best shot early on ... (We) made some adjustments defensively in the second half, and those adjustments were good for us. Made a few adjustments in terms of our back half and the looks that we were giving them. That was kind of the ticket there; we got a lot of stops on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Bears improved their season record to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in league. They begin playoffs at home against Middleton of southern Idaho next Friday at 7 p.m.
“We’re actually watching tape on (Middleton) right now on our way home,” Helbling said. “They’re good; they’ve got some good-looking players there. We’ll obviously watch over the course of the next couple days and try to build a game plan to go out and win. They’ll be tough. Good for us to get a home game and for them to have to make the trip up to face us.”
Moscow 7 7 7 6—27
Lakeland 7 7 0 0—14