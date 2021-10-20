Sam Unger rang up 29 assists and four aces as Moscow defeated Sandpoint in the 4AA Distict I-II volleyball tournament Tuesday night.
The scores were 25-24, 25-11, 25-15.
Morgan Claus had 14 kills for the Bears (11-9), who play top-seeded Lakeland at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rathdrum for the title.
Peyton Claus tallied five solo blocks for Moscow, while Maecie Robbins and Ellie Gray led the way in serve-receive. Taylor Broenneke’s blocking also shined.
Genesee tops Prairie
Genesee jumped out early in a loser-out District II Class 1A Division 1 volleyball tournament match Tuesday night versus Prairie and won in four sets, 25-11, 25-20, 13-25, 25-13 at Lewis-Clark State to advance to the consolation final.
“We came out on fire, really took control in the first set,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Just really happy how we came back in the fourth.”
Lucie Ranisate led the Bulldogs with 19 kills, and Isabelle Monk added 17.
Makenzie Stout had 40 assists and four aces.
Genesee takes on Logos tonight, with the winner moving on to a state play-in game Saturday.
Logos stays alive
Ameera Wilson collected seven kills and three aces as Logos swept Kamiah in the 1A Division I tourmaent.
The scores were 25-22, 25-25, 35-22.
Lucia Spencer had seven kills for the Knights, and Ellie Brower added 12 digs.
The Knights face Genesee at 7:30 tonight.
Gar-Pal sweeps Tekoa
TEKOA, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse evened its season record with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 win on the road versus Tekoa-Rosalia.
Garfield/Palouse (2-2) was led by Kenzi Pederson, who had eight kills and six aces.
Maci Brantner had four digs and a block. Denni Fealy led the team with 15 assists.
Colfax still perfect in league
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Colfax remained undefeated in Northeast 2B League play with a win in straight sets versus Davenport, 25-10, 25-5, 25-15.
The Bulldogs move to 8-0 in league play and 17-3 overall. No other information was given.
Colton bows to Oakesdale
COLTON — Maggie Meyer had four aces for the Wildcats, but Colton fell in straight sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14, on its senior night versus Oakesdale.
Meyer not only led the team in aces, but also led the home team with eight kills and two blocks.
Grace DeMeerleer had 14 assists and Rachel Becker had 12 digs for the Wildcasts.
Meyer and Mary Pluid were honored before the game as the two seniors on the team.
Eagles extend streak
HAYDEN — Pullman Christian ran its winning streak to 10 with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-21, victory against Center Christian.
Annie Goetz led Pullman Christian (10-0) with 11 kills and eight blocks.
Anna Fitzgerald had seven blocks, five digs and four kills. Faith Bert added three aces and six assists.