Fireworks lit up the sky Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field in celebration of Washington State’s first home baseball game of the season, but with wind chill in the 20s and a 13-3 bruising freshly supplied courtesy of the visiting No. 4 Oregon State Beavers, it wasn’t the atmosphere the Cougs were hoping for.
Still, a handful of hardy crimson-clad faithful stayed after the final out to catch a glimpse of the vibrant display.
The booming and vivid explosions appearing above the right field wall weren’t the only things rocketing above the field.
Oregon State (10-1, 1-0 Pac-12) belted four home runs on the day, two of those coming back-to-back in an eight-run first inning.
OSU’s Justin Boyd whalloped a three-run bomb to right-center to start the rampage. The next batter, Jacob Melton, followed with a home run to almost the exact same spot and the Beavers led 4-0 four batters into the game.
They built the lead to eight runs before the Cougars stopped the bleeding.
“That first inning was rough,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “You give up an eight-spot, tough to overcome that.”
Facing one of the top pitchers in the conference in OSU’s Cooper Hjerpe, WSU (7-6, 0-1) fired back with a few early runs of their own.
In the first, Jacob McKeon hit a line drive through the right side to bring home Kodie Kolden from second base.
Then in the second, WSU garnered a home run from Hylan Hall. The sophomore center fielder had a greeting party waiting for him outside the Cougar dugout after his two-run home run cut the OSU lead to 8-3.
“He’s a great player and he showed us a lot of that in the fall,” Green said of Hall’s second home run of the season. “You haven’t seen as much of it in the spring but he’s made some quality contact as of late, he’s made some mechanical adjustments. … He’s starting to heat up a little bit with the bat.”
But just as Hall and the Cougs were heating up, the bats went cold. WSU never scored another run.
Hjerpe went 5⅓ innings to improve to 4-0 and the Beavers’ bullpen allowed just two hits the rest of the way.
For WSU, starter McKabe Cottrell (1-3) settled in nicely after the disastrous first inning. He allowed just one run in the next 3⅓ innings before being pulled.
“I told him I was really proud of him ’cause it could’ve been absolutely catastrophic,” Green said. “... He’s probably supposed to be out in the second or third and if he is, we’re in trouble all weekend. … it helps be able to keep our bullpen alive for the weekend.”
The Beavers added two runs in the fifth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth to grow their advantage to double-digit runs.
Among their plethora of dangerous hitters were Gavin Logan (4-of-4, two runs, three RBI), Melton (two homers) and Boyd (2-of-3, two runs, three RBI).
McKeon went 2-of-4 with an RBI as the only player with multiple hits for the Cougars.
The three-game series continues at 2:05 p.m. today.
“I liked our competitive spirit, I liked how we came back, I just told the guys we had a bad first inning and played really clean toe-to-toe baseball essentially for 24 outs,” Green said, “but that’s not the game — you gotta play a full 27.”
Oregon State 800 020 120—13 13 0
Washington State 120 000 000—3 7 0
Hjerpe, Ferrer (6), Sebby (7), Hunter (8) and Logan. Cottrell, Erickson (5), Farland (5), Barnum (7) and Cresswell.
OSU hits — Logan 4 (HR, 2B), Melton 2 (2 HR), Boyd 2 (HR), Bazzana 2 (2B), Meckler 2, Dernedde.
WSU hits — McKeon 2, Hall (HR), Kolden (2B), Meyer (2B), Jones, Smith.
