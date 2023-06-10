Beginning of something special

Troy rushes the field after defeating Clearwater Valley on May 19 in the 1A state championship game at Church Field in Lewiston. The Trojans shutout the Rams 10-0, closing out the game in the 5th inning.

 Austin Johnson/Daily News

The 2022-23 sports calendar saw the continuation of several dynasties around the area. But it also featured the beginning of some potential new ones, such as Troy baseball.

The Trojans won their second Idaho Class 1A baseball state title in as many years with their 10-0 win over Clearwater Valley in five innings on May 19.

Troy started the season with first-year head coach Tyler Strunk, who took over the reins from seven-year veteran Travis House.

Tags

Recommended for you