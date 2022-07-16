Benefits aplenty for Big 4 with 7-on-7

For high school football programs, the summer can introduce something of a lull for the sport.
The pandemic has only exacerbated the problem, with the past two years forcing teams to be self-contained and sparing when it comes to summer activities.
“The last two summers have been pretty substantially compromised due to COVID-19 protocols,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “Before we started protocols, we’d get together with Lewiston and Clarkston and Moscow in Lewiston.”
Even before the pandemic, summer football activities already had to compete with other summer sports and general season traditions.
“You run into people vacationing, you run into baseball, just general summer stuff,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “Kids are working. There’s a lot of things pulling the kids away these days. You have to have your quarterback and if he’s gone, you’re not getting what you need out of it. And even if you have two of those kids, going with one, they might get a lot of reps but they’re not getting the kind of reps you want.”
But with protocols more and more being eased, programs are getting back to a normalized schedule, including competing in 7-on-7 events
Moscow, Clarkston and Lewiston came together for a 7-on-7 on Wednesday at Bengal Field. Pullman will follow suit in the future.
The scrimmage saw a half-field format with each team running 10 plays on offense before rotating to defense.
There aren’t any offensive or defensive lineman, quarterbacks are given four seconds to throw the ball, and it is played like a typical game but without pads in a two-hand touch format. In cases of turnovers, offenses move back to the start of the half-field but are still allowed to finish their 10-play set.
Despite being without entire position groups and pads, the players see the benefits from 7-on-7. Players who typically aren’t able to get a lot of first-team reps during the fall are able to get more reps. It’s also a way to help the athletes understand plays better and develop timing between quarterbacks and receivers.
“It’s a great way to just kind of see how (offensive) concepts develop and just see where the plays go and get comfortable with receivers,” Moscow quarterback Dylan Taylor said. “It’s a lot easier to see a whole concept and how it all comes together when you’re not getting pressured by people in front of you.”
The format also provides the same benefit to defenses and the team as a whole.
“These 7-on-7s are really beneficial,” Clarkston linebacker Ikaika Millan said. “In practice, we’re going against our second-string, so it’s not as good of competition, and in here it’s just good to see where our playing level is at, because these are really good teams and they’re going to be hard in our league, and it’s nice to have our coaches out here coaching us at the same time.”
The coaching aspect is one of the more critical parts of the structure. In a game, coaches typically can’t give a player or unit pointers until a change of possession or substitution. In 7-on-7, the coaches are on the field, helping players in real time and giving immediate feedback.
“It’s nice,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “With our rotations, if a kid makes a mistake, he immediately goes back to one of the other coaches not calling a play and that mistake will get corrected immediately. Whereas during a game, you’re not going to see some of that stuff, or you’re going to have to wait for days (for feedback). That piece of it is really awesome.”
In some areas, 7-on-7 drills also can lead to increase exposure for the schools and the players. Specialized camps have been increasing in popularity in recent years, partly because of companies like Nike, which host popular tournaments that can help high school athletes with their recruiting. Some higher-profile states have their own 7-on-7 circuits.
Dorian Clark, Moscow’s defensive coordinator and a former University of Idaho defensive back, got a taste of that experience in the Jacksonville, Fla., area before being recruited to the Vandals.
“I looked at 7-on-7 as an opportunity to see how I stacked up with other high-caliber players in the city and the state,” Clark said. “And also, to learn from guys that I wouldn’t have had a chance to learn from at my school.”
One of the players Clark competed against was current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who became the eighth running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in the 2020 season.
“It was really eye-opening to see how many players, how many people want the same things you do,” Clark said. “Whether that be a scholarship, or the best that you can be in terms preparing for the season. Also, just learning from the coaches and taking everything in and creating relationships with people that I wouldn’t have had a chance to if I just stayed playing at Baldwin (Fla.) High School. It gave me a lot of exposure.”
Pacific Northwest states like Idaho and Washington don’t get as much national exposure in football like Florida, Texas or California does. But being able to improve during the summer can go a long way to pay dividends for programs and players come the fall.
“I think it’s totally worth it,” Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. “There’s a lot of good reasons to do it, but it’s also just fun.”
Teren Kowatsch can be reached at tkowatsch@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @tkseahawk13.