PREP BASKETBALL
Caitlin Richardon scored 12 points and the Lewiston High girls’ basketball team recovered after squandering a 17-point lead Monday night to defeat Moscow 45-37 in a nonleague game that served as the Bengals’ regular-season finale.
Lewiston coach Steve Lear credited the late-game fortitude of seniors Richardson, Tai Bausch, Sammi Grant and Anika Grogan.
“The fourth quarter was controlled by the seniors, and they did a magnificent job,” he said.
The Bengals, who play a district-tournament game at 6 p.m. Friday at Lake City, committed a season-low nine turnovers and tallied 14 assists.
For Moscow, Peyton Watson has 12 points and 16 rebounds while Peyton Claus grabbed 10 board. The Bears collected a total of 21 offensive rebounds.
Moscow (1-13) will wrap up its regular season at Sandpoint on Saturday. The Bears can claim the second seed in the 4A District I-II tournament with a win, or will be the third seed with a loss. They will open the postseason against Lakeland of Rathdrum in a loser-out game Monday.
MOSCOW
Megan Watson 4 1-2 10, Angela Lassen 3 3-4 9, Ellie Gray 0 0-0 0, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Peyton Claus 2 1-2 6, Peyton Watson 5 2-2 12, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Julia Branen 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-13 37.
LEWISTON (3-17)
Emily Collins 1 1-2 3, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Tai Bausch 2 5-6 9, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 3 2-3 9, Anika Grogan 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 5 0-1 10, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Richardson 5 2-2 12. Totals 17 10-15 45.
Moscow 9 6 16 6—37
Lewiston 9 20 2 14—45
3-point goals — Watson, Claus, Grant.
JV — Lewiston def. Moscow.
Logos 32, SJB 29
COTTONWOOD — Logos got scoring from nine players, led by Emelia Meyer and Naomi Michales with six points each, as the Knights downed St. John Bosco in a Whitepine League Division II game that concluded the Moscow school’s regular season.
Knights coach Patrick Lopez was pleased with his team’s defense, aside from a spate of fouls that put SJB on the foul line 18 times.
Logos will open postseason play Thursday as a No. 3 seed.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (9-7, 8-4)
Sydney Miller 0 1-2 1, Lucia Wilson 2 0-1 4, Emelia Meyer 3 0-0 6, Kirstin Wambeke 2 0-0 4, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Kayte Casebolt 2 0-0 5, Naomi Michaels 3 0-0 6, Ameera Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-3 32.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Erin Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Dani Sonnen 1 1-2 3, Lexi Currier 2 5-8 12, Jade Prigge 2 6-8 10, Jessie Sonnen 2 0-0 4, Makayla Rose 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 12-18 29.
Logos 10 9 10 3—32
St. John Bosco 3 7 8 10—29
3-point goals — Casebolt, Currier.