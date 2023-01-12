LEWISTON — The Lewiston wrestling team dispatched Moscow 69-12 in an Inland Empire League meet Wednesday.

The Bengals won six of the eight contested matches, five by pinfall.

Diego Deaton got the first pin of the night for the Bears in his 152-pound contest with Gunnar Whitlock. Moscow’s Alex Palmer needed just 36 seconds in the 113-pound match to pin Louis Sutton.

