LEWISTON — The Lewiston wrestling team dispatched Moscow 69-12 in an Inland Empire League meet Wednesday.
The Bengals won six of the eight contested matches, five by pinfall.
Diego Deaton got the first pin of the night for the Bears in his 152-pound contest with Gunnar Whitlock. Moscow’s Alex Palmer needed just 36 seconds in the 113-pound match to pin Louis Sutton.
“We are coming off a strong performance at Gut Check,” Lewiston coach Colton Maddy said. “This meet definitely helps us keep that momentum rolling as we head up to the River City Duals this weekend.
Jase Hendren earned the first victory of the night for the Bengals in his 132-pound match, pinning Sam Young in 5:36. Zander Johnson (138) and Gabe Ruth (145) followed suit with pins for Lewiston to give the Bengals an early advantage.
Cole Lockart (160) and Hoyt Hvass (126) also scored pinfalls for Lewiston, with Brenden Thill winning in a 7-1 decision at 195 pounds against Moscow’s Paul Dixon.
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Joey Slyter, Lew, by forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer, Mos, pinned Louis Sutton 0:36; 120 — Bryce Sifers, Lew, by forfeit; 126 — Hoyt Hvass, Lew, pinned Jason Swam 3:57; 132 — Jase Hendren, Lew, pinned Sam Young 5:36; 138 — Zander Johnson, Lew, pinned Logan Thompkins 1:56; 145 — Gabe Ruth, Lew, pinned Cameron Vogl 4:42; 152 — Diego Deaton, Mos, pinned Gunnar Whitlock 5:03; 160 — Cole Lockart, Lew, pinned Erik Gulbrandsen 3:32; 170 — Asa McClure, Lew, by forfeit; 182 — Brice Cuthbert, Lew, by forfeit; 195 — Brenden Thill, Lew, dec. Paul Dixon 7-1; 220 — Benicio Avila, Lew, by forfeit; 285 — Rob Storm, Lew, by forfeit.
Pullman 44, East Valley 33
The Greyhounds used a streak of four consecutive pinfalls to earn a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual-meet victory against the visiting Knights.
Aydin Peltier (138 pounds), Israel Acosta (145), Ivan Acosta (152) and Quentin Ikuse (160) each won by pinfall to give Pullman an early 27-9 lead.
Gavin McCloy got things started strong for the Greyhounds with a technical fall victory in the 120-pound match against Ranson Labin.
Merreck Emerson (182) and Dominic Luna (106) also earned pinfall victories for Pullman. Luna’s came as time was expiring.
“It was like the kid won the Olympic finals. We were all screaming and yelling it was especially exciting,” Greyhounds coach Marcus Crossler said.
106 — Dominic Luna, Pul, pinned Jackson Krogseth 5:59; 113 — Lucas Vinyard, EV, pinned Brigham Cordova 1:51; 120 — Gavin McCloy, Pul, tech. fall Ranson Labin 18-3; 126 — Conner Nicholson, EV, dec. Evan McDougle 7-2; 132 — Talan Hughes, EV, pinned Austin Crossler 5:14; 138 — Aydin Peltier, Pul, pinned Emanuel Coronel 3:06; 145 — Israel Acosta, Pul, pinned Hunter Nicholson 4:32; 152 — Ivan Acosta, Pul, pinned Logan Swanson 1:59; 160 — Quentin Ikuse, Pul, pinned Logan Zitek 3:33; 170 — Devin Pierce, EV, pinned Matthew Rembert 5:46; 182 — Merreck Emerson, Pul, pinned Juan Morales 1:05; 195 — Samuel Sears, Pul, dec. Owen Spendlove 10-4; 220 — Orlando Morales, EV, pinned Holden Chandler 3:30; 285 — Alonzo Vargas, EV, pinned Cotton Sears 2:28.
NEWSGreeny inducted into WIAA Hall
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny was officially voted into the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Hall of Fame, it was announced.
Greeny, nee Stinson, now a two-time Pac-12 coach of the year who has amassed more than 300 career wins as a collegiate head coach, was a three-sport athlete in high school. An all-state performer in volleyball and track and field (high jump) at Davenport High School, Greeny still owns the Washington state record for career points scored in basketball.
The class will be honored at the Hall’s induction luncheon, which will take place May 3 at the Renton Pavilion Events Center. Tickets go on sale March 3.
“WIAA holds a special place in my heart!,” Greeny said on social media. “Couldn’t have been successful without my teammates and coaches! Loved my time as a Davenport Gorilla and being a part of the State ‘B’, but it’s so much deeper than that!”