Bengals sweep Moscow at UI venue

MOSCOW — Both games had stretches of competitive action, but Lewiston mounted a defining run of offense in each installment of a nonleague basketball doubleheader against Moscow to set up a Bengal sweep on Monday at the ICCU Arena.
The Lewiston girls topped the Bears 57-42 to start the evening, then the boys won by the similar scoreline of 50-34.
Bear boys can’t handle Bengal press
The Moscow boys hung fairly close through most of the first half, though Lewiston began to establish separation late in the second quarter and led 27-19 at intermission. After the Bears (7-5) secured the opening points of the second half to trail 27-21, the Bengals (9-2) went on a 15-point tear that blew the game wide open, doubling up their rivals at 42-21 by the end of the third quarter.
Both Lewiston coach Brooks Malm and Moscow coach Josh Uhrig credited the Bengals’ relentless game-long full-court press with wearing the Bears down and helping the visitors take over. By the midway point of the third quarter, it seemed rare for Moscow to hang onto the ball for more than a few seconds at a time.
“Our pressure got to them late and kind of wore them down,” Malm said. “We got a few turnovers for easy looks, and our guys cashed in on the good looks.”
“Lewiston’s defense is tough,” Uhrig said. “They played defense that gave us fits, made everything difficult. They did a good job of taking Dylan (Rehder) and Ian (Hillman) away. I thought early on we missed some easy ones that would’ve given us a chance to stay even. ... They’re so good defensively and they’re disciplined on offense and we just had a hard time recovering from that.”
Three reach double figures
It was a breakout performance particularly in the early going for Lewiston senior Karson Mader, who scored from inside and out, registered seven of the Bengals’ first 12 points and finished with 13 for the night.
“He had a great game,” Malm said of Mader. “He knocked down some 3s, he rebounded the ball well again. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s very smart, very savvy.”
Carson Way totaled 14 points, making him the top contributor of nine Lewiston players to get on the board as well as the game’s overall high-scorer.
Moscow was led by Rehder, who provided a team-high 12 points off four field goals and a 2-for-2 showing from the foul line. Noticeably shorter at 5-foot-7 than any other starter on either team, Rehder impressed with his ball-handling skills and ability and willingness to shoot from anywhere on the court. Having missed a couple of very deep 3-point attempts early in the second half, he connected on two in the late stages to help stave off a potential 20-plus-point defeat.
Bengal girls pull one out
The Moscow girls remained competitive deeper into their contest than their male counterparts would go on to do, rallying from a midgame deficit to tie things up on three occasions before Lewiston put the hammer down for good in the final few minutes of play.
Moscow (4-11) last tied the score at 38 early in the fourth quarter before Lewiston (5-9) asserted itself, buoyed by 12 points of offense from Zoie Kessinger in that period alone. The Bears gunned for 3-pointers in the closing minutes to try to cut the gap, but had gone cold, while the Bengals collected a string of rebounds and turnovers to seal the deal.
Lola Johns led the way for Moscow with 17 points, and Maya Anderson added another seven. Junior Li’i Leituala came off the bench in the second quarter for her first career varsity playing time and immediately lifted the Bears out of a slump with four consecutive points.
Kessinger was the overriding force for the Bengals, providing 25 points off a 9-of-17 field goal performance and 3-for-4 at the foul line while adding four assists and three steals. Addie McKarcher made her own major contribution of nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
BOYS
LEWISTON (9-2)
Rylan Gomez 1 0-1 2, Carson Way 4 5-7 14, Teigen Knewbow 0 0-0 0, Jordan Bramlet 1 0-0 3, Drew Alldredge 0 1-2 1, Parker Cushman Bogar 1 0-0 3, Karson Mader 5 2-2 13, James White 4 0-0 8, Brice Bensching 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 1 1-2 3, Austin Lawrence 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 10-16 50.
MOSCOW (7-5)
Cody Wilson 1 0-0 2, Traiden Cummings 2 1-3 5, Elom Afatchao 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 4 2-2 12, Grant Abendroth 2 0-0 5, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 2 0-0 4, Ian Hillman 1 3-3 6. Totals 12 6-8 34.
Lewiston 12 15 15 8—50
Moscow 9 10 2 13—34
3-point goals — Way, Bramlet, Bogar, Mader, Rehder 2, Abendroth, Hillman.
GIRLS
LEWISTON (5-9)
Reese DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Bre Albright 0 0-2 0, Bay Delich 0 0-0 0, Dilynn Albright 2 0-1 6, Addison McKarcher 3 3-4 9, Zoie Kessinger 9 3-4 25, Maddi Jackson 1 0-0 2, Lilly Samuels 2-1 2 5, Savanah Burke 3 2-3 8. Totals 21 9-18 57.
MOSCOW (4-11)
Punk Knott 1 0-0 3, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 2, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 3 1-4 7, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-0 5, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 1 0-0 2, Lola Johns 7 3-7 17, Jessa Skinner 1 0-0 2, Li’i Leituala 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 6-14 42.
Lewiston 11 8 13 25—57
Moscow 9 4 15 14—42
3-point goals — Kessinger 4, Albright 2, Knott, Thompson.
