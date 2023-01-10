Bengals sweep Moscow at UI venue

Moscow guard Kolbi Kiblen (5) fights for a loose ball against Lewiston guard Maddilynne Jackson (22) during a nonconference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow on Monday.

 Zach Wilkinson

MOSCOW — Both games had stretches of competitive action, but Lewiston mounted a defining run of offense in each installment of a nonleague basketball doubleheader against Moscow to set up a Bengal sweep on Monday at the ICCU Arena.

The Lewiston girls topped the Bears 57-42 to start the evening, then the boys won by the similar scoreline of 50-34.

Bear boys can’t handle Bengal press

