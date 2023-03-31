Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) and right wing Jordan Eberle, left, celebrate after Beniers' goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) makes a save as Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) looks for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Anaheim Ducks left wing Brock McGinn (26) moves the puck while under pressure from Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) makes a save as Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) tried to score during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Scott Harrington (17) and goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) defend as Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and defenseman Cam Fowler (4) celebrate after a goal by left wing Brock McGinn (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1), bottom, looks on as Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates after a goal by center Matty Beniers (not shown) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) attempts to score against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) and center Alex Wennberg (21) celebrate after Schwartz's goal as Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) and right wing Jordan Eberle, left, celebrate after Beniers' goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Associated Press
Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) makes a save as Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) looks for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) checks Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Anaheim Ducks left wing Brock McGinn (26) moves the puck while under pressure from Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones (30) makes a save as Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) tried to score during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Scott Harrington (17) and goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) defend as Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and defenseman Cam Fowler (4) celebrate after a goal by left wing Brock McGinn (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1), bottom, looks on as Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates after a goal by center Matty Beniers (not shown) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) attempts to score against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
AP Jason Redmond
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) and center Alex Wennberg (21) celebrate after Schwartz's goal as Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
SEATTLE — Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers scored within three minutes of each other in the first period and the Seattle Kraken hung on to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.
Daniel Sprong added a power-play goal with 4:18 left in the game and Alex Wennberg sealed it with an empty-netter. Martin Jones made 18 saves to help the Kraken keep their grip on the top Western Conference wild-card playoff spot.
Brock McGinn scored the lone goal for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 35 saves.
Schwartz put the Kraken ahead at 7:57 of the first period. Will Borgen, playing on the right side behind his own blue line, angled a cross-ice pass that Schwartz caught up with just over Anaheim’s blue line. From the top of the left circle, Schwartz fired it past Dostal.
Beniers made it 2-0 at 10:37 when his shot went off the net, but came but came right back to him and he poked it in off the edge of his stick.
Beniers had gone 13 straight games without a goal from Feb. 28 until getting his 20th in last Saturday’s 7-2 win at Nashville and now his 21st, tying him for most among rookies this season.
McGinn cut Anaheim’s deficit to 2-1 with 1:16 left in the second period. In a scramble behind the net, Derek Grant came up with the puck and got it out to McGinn in the middle of the left circle. McGinn’s shot went off Jones’ right pad and into the far side.
Sprong got his 20th of the season to make it 3-1 when he skated around a defender and lifted a shot high over Dostal’s left glove. Wennberg’s 13th came on a shot from behind the red line with 2:15 to go.
NOTES
McCann’s assist on Beniers’ first-period goal gave him 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in the last 28 games dating to Jan. 25.