ARLINGTON, Texas — Gus Malzahn is back in a Power Five conference with UCF prepping for its first season in the Big 12, where Houston coach Dana Holgorsen is again overseeing a team’s transition into the league like he did just more than a decade ago at West Virginia.

While BYU is giving up its football independence, coach Kalani Sitake has past experience with a program moving up to the highest level. And Scott Satterfield’s first season with Cincinnati — and the Bearcats’ debut in the Big 12 — comes after four seasons in the ACC as Louisville’s coach.

They are the four new coaches, for the four new teams, in the expanded Big 12.

