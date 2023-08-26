The Big 12 was on the endangered list again two summers ago when the only remaining conference members with national championships set off another round of realignment when they said they were switching leagues.

With Texas and Oklahoma going into their final season in the Big 12, the conference is bigger than ever with 14 teams, including BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF making their league debuts. Even more teams – four now in the Pac-12 — are coming in next year when the Red River rivals join the Southeastern Conference.

Until then, the 11th-ranked Longhorns and No. 20 Sooners will try to win another Big 12 trophy as a parting gift. No. 16 Kansas State is the defending league champion even though No. 17 TCU was the national runner-up last season. Texas Tech enters coach Joey McGuire’s second season with a four-game winning streak.

