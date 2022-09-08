Big emotions at the Little Battle of Palouse

Pullman wide receiver Tanner Barbour tries to avoid a tackle by Moscow defensive back Cody Wilson during the third quarter of a Sept. 17, 2021, nonleague game at Bear Field. Pullman and Moscow face off at 7 p.m. Friday at Hobbs Field in this year’s Little Battle of the Palouse.

It will be emotional for Moscow’s first-year football coach Rob Bafus on Friday.

Bafus attended and played football at Pullman High School, Moscow’s opponent, under the tutelage of the late Ray Hobbs.

Hobbs coached the Greyhounds for 34 years. At the time he retired in 1985, Hobbs was the fourth-winningest coach in Washington high school history with 188 victories. He died on Feb. 9, 2018, at the age of 95.

