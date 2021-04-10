Area Colleges
SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Russell followed Washington State’s back-to-back three-run innings with a two-run double in the fifth to swell the Cougars’ to an eight-run lead, which would be more than enough to manage during WSU’s 12-7 Pac-12 win against Utah on Friday at Smith’s Ballpark.
Russell, a high-potential freshman who was playing his second game since sustaining an injury that kept him out for much of the season’s early stages, went 3-for-5 for three RBI. He plated Jake Meyer with a single in the fourth.
WSU (15-10, 3-7 Pac-12) had nine of its 15 hits on the day before the fifth inning ended. Utah (7-16, 3-7) clawed back gradually, but never seriously threatened.
Collin Montez had a triple and a double. Meyer added a double in his 2-for-4 day, Kodie Kolden lined a triple and Jack Smith went 3-for-5. Kyle Manzardo logged two RBI to push his season total to 31 — third in the Pac-12.
Wazzu starter Brandon White (4-2) struck out five in six innings, during which he scattered six hits and walked four. Utah’s Justin Kelly (0-6) was knocked around for eight runs on eight hits in four innings.
The teams meet again at 3 p.m. Pacific today.
WSU 003 321 300—12 15 1
Utah 000 022 102— 7 8 3
Brandon White, Caden Kaelber (7), Michael Newstrom (7), Kolby Kmetko (8) and Jake Meyer. Justin Kelly, Josh Giffins (5), Ben Kibbe (8) and Jayden Kiernan.
W—White (4-2). L—Kelly (0-6).
WSU hits — Kyle Russell 3 (2B), Jack Smith 3, Collin Montez 2 (3B, 2B), Jake Meyer 2 (2B), Tristan Peterson 2, Kodie Kolden (3B), Kyle Manzardo, Jacob McKeon.
Utah hits — Shea Kramer 2 (2B), Jayden Kiernan 2, Chase Fernlund (2B), Rykker Tom (2B), Christopher Rowan Jr., Tyler Thompson.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU 3, OSU 2
PULLMAN — Grayson Lynch redirected a screaming assist from Aaqila McLyn in the 65th minute, tipping in what proved to be the winning goal for Washington State in its 3-2 Pac-12 defeat of Oregon State at the Lower Soccer Field.
Elyse Bennett added a strong strike in the box 10 minutes earlier off an assist from MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, who also set up McLyn’s dish.
Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored in the 15th minute for WSU (6-3-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12), which surrendered goals in the second and 54th minutes, but responded quickly to each.
OSU fell to 4-9-1 overall and 2-7-1 in Pac-12 action.
The Cougars host Oregon at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Oregon State 1 1—2
Washington State 1 2—3
OSU — McKenzie Weinert (Sydney Studer, Abby Schwartz), 2nd.
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens (Sydney Pulver), 15th.
WSU — Elyse Bennett (MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson), 54th.
OSU — Abby Schwartz (Haley Richardson, Kaillen Fried), 55th.
WSU — Grayson Lynch (Aaqila McLyn, Frimpong-Ellertson), 65th.
Shots — OSU 10, WSU 14. Saves — OSU: Bridgette Skiba 1; WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 2.