Big plays by Timberlake in the second half proved to be the difference in a back-and-forth football game between the Tigers and the Moscow Bears on Friday night at Bear Field.

In a game that was tied 14-14 at halftime and 22-22 after the third quarter, it was Caius Tebbe’s 73-yard touchdown run up the right side that put Timberlake ahead for good late in the fourth quarter in its 38-28 win.

“Timberlake, they’re well coached, they run the wing-T, they’re trap blocking, they’re doing everything I used to do in my previous coaching stint — and it’s tough,” Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. “Our guys fought. There were just a couple plays they got us on.”

