TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona struggled to get shots to fall and had careless turnovers, spending the first half looking like the worst version of itself.
The Wildcats got stops, raced out into transition and dropped in waves of 3-pointers during a massive second-half run, showing off the best version of themselves.
The key now is to encapsulate the good from Thursday and take it with them to Las Vegas next week.
Nico Mannion scored 15 of 23 his points in the second half and Zeke Nnaji added 21 as Arizona raced away from Washington State for an 83-62 Pac-12 victory.
“We certainly have it in us and when we’re playing very good defense and offense, I feel like we can play with anybody,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “I feel like we’ve proven that.”
The Wildcats (20-10, 10-7 Pac-12) labored through a lethargic first half, managing to keep the Cougars close behind Nnaji’s 14 first-half points.
Mannion took charge in the second half and Arizona turned a close game into a rout with a 26-0 run to end a three-game losing streak.
The win keeps Arizona in the running for a coveted first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament.
“When we’re locked, we’re a really confident group, getting stops, getting out in transition,” said Mannion, who had seven assists. “That’s when we’re at our best.”
Washington State (15-15, 6-11) shot 4 of 19 from 3-point range, 32 percent overall and had a scoreless streak of more than 7½ minutes as Arizona pulled away in the second half.
Isaac Bonton led the Cougars with 21 points.
“We turned it over a couple times and it went from three to six, and we kind of hung our heads,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. “It went from up five to down 20 pretty quick and they have that ability to that.”
Arizona went from being in the hunt for the Pac-12 regular-season title to fighting for a first-round bye.
The Wildcats arrived back at McKale Center after losing three straight, the last one 69-64 to UCLA on Saturday after Miller was ejected in the second half.
That left Arizona in a logjam with Stanford, Colorado and Southern California with seven losses entering the final week.
Arizona beat Washington State 66-49 in Pullman in February after the Cougars shot 3 for 18 from the 3-point line.
Washington State again had trouble finding the range early against Arizona in the rematch, going 4 for 19 from the arc.
But the Cougars led 31-29 at halftime because the Wildcats weren’t any better — except for Nnaji.
The 6-foot-11 freshman had his way with the Cougars inside early and continued to cause problems even after they started double teaming him. He hit 6 of 9 shots while the rest of the Wildcats combined to go 6 for 22.
“He’s just a relentless motor,” Smith said. “To be a freshman and compete that hard on every possession is pretty impressive.”
Mannion got it going early in the second half, scoring nine quick points, and Arizona fed off his energy, reeling off 26 straight to go up 58-38.
The Wildcats shot 20 of 34 in the second half, including 6 of 8 from 3, and held Washington State without a field goal for 9½ minutes.
“The confidence that might have been lacking in the first half, it came back to us,” Miller said.
WASHINGTON STATE (15-15, 6-11)
Elleby 4-14 1-2 10, Miller 2-8 2-2 6, Bonton 5-17 10-10 21, Robinson 4-9 3-4 13, N.Williams 3-5 4-4 10, Markovetskyy 0-1 0-0 0, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 0-1 2-2 2, Henson 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Rodman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 22-24 62.
ARIZONA (20-10, 10-7)
Gettings 2-5 2-2 6, Nnaji 9-15 3-4 21, Green 4-7 2-3 12, Mannion 8-20 3-4 23, Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Baker 3-6 0-0 8, Lee 3-4 0-0 6, Koloko 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0, Weyand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 10-13 83.
Halftime — Washington State, 31-29. 3-point goals — Washington St. 4-19 (Robinson 2-6, Bonton 1-4, Elleby 1-5, Cannon 0-1, N.Williams 0-1, Miller 0-2), Arizona 9-18 (Mannion 4-7, Green 2-2, Baker 2-5, Smith 1-3, Gettings 0-1). Fouled out — Smith. Rebounds — Washington State 32 (Markovetskyy 6), Arizona 36 (Gettings 9). Assists — Washington State 5 (Markovetskyy 2), Arizona 22 (Mannion 7). Total fouls — Washington State 14, Arizona 19. A — 13,052 (14,644).
Weber State 72, Idaho 64
MOSCOW — A 32-point performance by Trevon Allen went for naught as Idaho lost to Weber State in a Big Sky men’s game at Cowan Spectrum.
Cody John poured in 21 points and Michal Kozak added 20 for the Wildcats (12-18, 8-11 Big Sky), who shot 59 percent while taking a 38-29 halftime lead.
Allen shot 13-of-20 and gathered five rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Vandals (7-23, 3-16). Scott Blakney contributed 10 points and seven rebounds, Damen Thacker also had 10 points and Babacar Thiombane came off the bench for eight rebounds before fouling out.
Big Sky scoring leader Jerrick Harding logged 16 points and three assists for the Wildcats of Ogden, Utah.
WEBER STATE (12-18)
Fuller 2-4 0-1 4, Kozak 8-15 1-2 20, Davis 0-1 2-3 2, Harding 6-17 3-4 16, John 9-18 1-1 21, Zdor 2-2 3-4 7, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 10-15 72.
IDAHO (7-23)
Blakney 5-8 0-0 10, Forrest 1-7 0-0 2, Allen 13-20 2-2 32, Quinnett 0-5 1-2 1, Thacker 4-9 0-0 10, Thiombane 3-5 0-0 6, Dixon 0-4 0-0 0, Christmas 1-4 0-0 3, Garvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 3-4 64.
Halftime — Weber State, 38-29. 3-point goals — Weber State 6-20 (Kozak 3-7, John 2-6, Harding 1-6, Davis 0-1), Idaho 7-23 (Allen 4-7, Thacker 2-6, Christmas 1-3, Dixon 0-3, Quinnett 0-4). Fouled out — Thiombane. Rebounds — Weber State 31 (Kozak, Zdor 9), Idaho 34 (Thiombane 8). Assists — Weber State 9 (Harding 3), Idaho 14 (Blakney 4). Total fouls — Weber State 9, Idaho 18. A — 807 (7,000).