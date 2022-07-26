Big Sky media and coaches’ polls released

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsVandals linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae tackles Grizzlies wide receiver Mitch Roberts during the fourth quarter of a Big Sky Conference matchup Oct. 23, at the Kibbie Dome.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

SPOKANE — Montana, which finished fourth in the Big Sky Conference football standings a year ago, was selected Monday to win the conference title this year in voting done by the coaches and the media during the conference’s media days at the Davenport Grand Hotel.

The Grizzlies, who were 6-2 in the Big Sky and 10-3 overall but advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, were not a unanimous pick in either poll. In the coaches’ poll, nine of the 12 Big Sky leaders did not vote for Montana. A little less than half of the media voted for the Grizzlies.

Regardless, Montana earned the top spot in the coaches’ poll by a single point, beating out Sacramento State. In the media poll, the Grizzlies finished No. 1 by a scant four points over Montana State.

Tags

Recommended for you