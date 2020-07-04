Several Big Sky football programs this week announced a set date for the conference’s virtual media days sessions, which will be held July 28-29.
Each of the league’s 13 head coaches will be accompanied by a player during the event, set to be broadcast — starting at 9 a.m. Pacific — on Pluto TV channel 531. Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill will begin the event with an address.
Fans can submit questions to coaches and players via Twitter, using appropriate hashtags. Idaho’s participants will be eighth-year coach Paul Petrino and senior linebacker Christian Elliss. Questions must be addressed as #AskPetrino or #AskChristian.
The two-day event will include the release of preseason all-conference coaches’ and media polls and the preseason All-Big Sky team.