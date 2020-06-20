LEGION BASEBALL
LIBBY, Mont. — The Bitterroot Bucs rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie Friday, and the Moscow Blue Devils didn’t have enough offense to answer as they fell 8-6 in a round-robin game at the Big Bucks Tournament at Lee Gehring Memorial Field.
Moscow (1-1) had take a 5-3 lead after three innings, but Bitterroot, based out of Florence, Mont., started to chip away. The Bucs scored a run in the fourth and pushed across the tying run in the fifth before they took the lead in the sixth.
Andrew Scully gave Bitterroot the lead for good with an infield single with no outs against Moscow reliever Cody Isakson. Jake Scully then doubled home the second run of the inning. The Blue Devils looked to be out of trouble thanks to a strikeout and a runner picked off third base, but an error on an infielder grounder prolonged the damage and allowed a third run to score.
Moscow tried to rally in its half of the sixth. Isaac Staszkow led off with a walk, moved to third on Chad Redinger’s single, then scored on a ground out. But that’s all the Blue Devils could muster.
Cam Vis led Moscow with three hits and a run scored. Hayden Thompson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Redinger also had two hits, and a run scored.
Isakson took the loss, allowing three hits, a walk and three runs, two earned, in two-thirds of an inning in relief of starter Thompson.
The Blue Devils play twice in the tournament today, taking on the Mission Valley Mariners, who are based out of Polson, Mont., at 2 p.m. Pacific in a game that will not count toward the standings in the event. Then Moscow plays the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 17U team at 7 p.m.
Bitterroot 300 113—8 10 0
Moscow 014 001—6 11 3
Treven Mertins, Jake Scully (6) and Kellen Bradt; Hayden Thompson, Cody Isakson (5), Connor Akins (6) and CJ Anderson. W—Mertins. L—Isakson. S—Scully.
Bitterroot hits — Johnny Lineback 3, Jake Scully 3 (2B, HR), Andrew Scully 2, Colby Kohlman, Brendan Schneiter.
Moscow hits — Cam Vis 3, Hayden Thompson 2 (2B), Chad Redinger 2, Kyle Lynas (3B), Isaac Staszkow (2B), Connor Akins, Dalton Conway.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former WSU hoops player Cannon lands at Charlotte
Former Washington State guard Marvin Cannon, who elected to transfer out of the Cougars program in May, has landed at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to a Twitter post Friday from Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst with Stadium.
In two years at WSU, the 6-foot-5, 175-pounder made a name as a long, versatile player who could ward off shots in the paint and score in spurts from around the court. After appearing mostly as a starter under former coach Ernie Kent, Cannon’s role began to diminish in new coach Kyle Smith’s system.
In 2019-20, he scored a little less than half what he had the season before, partially because of an ankle injury sustained early in the year. In his 53 games at WSU, Cannon averaged 6.3 points and three rebounds per game, shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 82.5 percent from the free-throw line.
The Charlotte 49ers, a Conference USA team, went 16-13 last season.
ADMINISTRATION
Idaho adds Martin to athletic staff
The University of Idaho athletic department announced the hiring Friday of Matt Martin, who will join the school as the associate athletic director for special projects. Martin will work in conjunction with the athletic department and University of Idaho Advancement.
“Matt brings some very pertinent experience to Idaho after serving in similar roles at both Winthrop and South Dakota,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a statement. “His experience in opening (the University of South Dakota’s) new arena in 2016 makes him especially suited for this role, and his ties to the area make him a perfect fit.”
Martin’s primary responsibilities will lie with the new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, set to open in fall 2021. A university priority, ICCU Arena has drawn strong support from university President C. Scott Green, and approval from the Idaho State Board of Education. Martin will oversee the completion of funding for the $51 million project and play an integral role in transitioning Idaho athletics to the new space.
“I’m thrilled to be coming back to the Palouse,” Martin said. “I’m incredibly thankful for Mary Kay McFadden (vice president of Advancement) and Terry Gawlik for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to hitting the ground running. I grew up going to games in the Kibbie Dome, and I’m excited to help create those types of memories for my family and the next generation in the ICCU Arena.”