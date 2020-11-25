DEARY — Morgan Blazzard provided 12 points, five rebounds and five steals as the Troy girls’ basketball team notched its first victory of the season, putting away Deary 40-25 in a nonleague game Tuesday evening.
Isabelle Raasch also was impactful for the Trojans (1-1), going for a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“Our energy defensively created a lot of looks for our offense tonight,” coach Aaron Dail said, “I thought Isabelle and Morgan were aggressive on offense and on the glass.”
Troy scored 15 points in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half as they started to click together as a team.
“They had great passion working together,” Dail said. “It was nice to see. They enjoy playing this game.”
Macie Ashmead and Araya Wood each finished with eight points for the Mustangs (1-3).
TROY (1-1)
Katie Gray 2 2-2 7, Halee Bohman 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Raasch 6 0-0 12, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 5 2-2 12, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 2 0-0 4, Betty Mckenzie 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-4 40.
DEARY (1-3)
Emiley Proctor 2 1-1 5, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 0-4 2, Macie Ashmead 3 0-0 6, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 4 0-0 8. Totals 12 1-5 25.
Troy 8 15 9 8—40
Deary 4 11 2 8—25
3-point goals — Bohman, Gray.