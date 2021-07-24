With the American Legion Baseball season back this summer after last year’s campaign largely was wiped out because the pandemic, the 2021 Idaho Class A double-elimation state tournament begins Monday at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field with an eight-team field.
The tourney starts at 9:30 a.m. when the Moscow Blue Devils (21-9) play the Burley Green Sox (25-12-1). The first two days will feature four games beginning at 9:30 a.m. The tournament will be pared down to six teams for Wednesday’s play, which begins at 12:30 p.m., three teams on Thursday with the championship and an if necessary game to take place Friday.
The Lewis-Clark Cubs (9-24) received an automatic host bid and starts play against the Pocatello Razorbacks (25-14) at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Also competing in the event are the Idaho Falls Tigers (22-12), Upper Valley Bulldogs (21-13), Marsh Valley Eagles, and the Owyhee River Cats (20-7).
The Blue Devils and Cubs represent the Area A teams, while Owyhee comes from Area B. Burley, Pocatello, Upper Valley, Marsh Valley and Idaho Falls represent Area C.
Moscow has carved out a strong season for itself behind a batting order that has put up big numbers, and is full of veteran leadership in 2020. The Blue Devils compiled an 18-4 record a year ago and had a matchup with Rathdrum for the district title before the pandemic short-circuited things.
The Blue Devils got that chance, only just a year later than they wanted, as they clubbed Rathdrum 16-7 on Sunday to advance to the state tournament.
“We’re very fortunate that the guys have worked so hard over the last year,” fifth year coach Stan Mattoon said. “I think they all thought they were on their way to achieve great things. The older and experienced group of guys agreed to come back and they didn’t want to let down the guy next to them.”
The Blue Devils haven’t had a lot of trouble putting up double-digit run totals, they average 9.6 runs per outing and bat a hair under .350 as a team.
Their pitching hasn’t been too shabby either, as they have six shutouts this season.
Hayden Thompson, who signed with Walla Walla Community College in 2019 and is in his last season as a Blue Devil, might be their biggest weapon.
The left-hander has recorded 51 strikeouts with a 6-2 record and a 2.14 ERA. Along with batting .477, Thompson has chipped in 45 RBI, 16 doubles, four homers and 44 runs scored.
CJ Anderson, Chad Redinger and Ryan Delusa all hit above .410 and have combined for 83 RBI, providing Moscow with a deep lineup that has been consistent during the summer.
Troy High School graduate Mack Hagenbaugh, and Connor Akins, who pitched for Potlatch during the spring, add depth and experience to the group.
The Cubs come into the tournament as underdogs. They’ve rattled off a few big wins against powerhouses Camas Prairie and Moscow, as well as a 23-1, 23-0 doubleheader sweep June 28 against St. Maries.
When the Cubs have been hot at the plate, they’ve been able to have some success.
Shortstop Gavin Ells has been a key cog in the lineup in batting .347. In his 75 at-bats, he’s only struck out three times.
Catcher Tyler Granlund leads the group with a .405 average and 14 RBI, and outfielder Hayden Line sits at .367.
Tucker Konkol (35 strikeouts) and Levi Johnson (5.45 ERA) have been the mainstays this season on the mound, having pitched 311/3 and 342/3 innings, respectively.
Despite several losing streaks, coach Kent Knigge, who is in his first year at the helm and was the head coach for Class AA Twins from 2011-13, has high hopes for his team to create close-game situations and compete at a high level.
“We’re certainly battle-hardened,” Knigge said. “I feel like they have responded and found grit to overcome any and all obstacles we’ve faced this summer.
“We’ll have to be consistent for sure. ... Defensively, our pitching has been good enough to keep us in some games. But the ball is moving faster (at the state tournament). You’re not always going to get a perfect bounce, so it’ll truly boil down to our ability to eliminate strikeouts at the plate.”
The Green Sox are led by coach Devin Kunz, who is in his 13th season at the helm and coached Burley to the Legion state title in 2018 here, and again in 2019 in Burley. The Sox played in the AA division last season and finished third at state.
Kunz tabbed Slayter Watterson as an all-around player and an elite athlete and playmaker from virtually any position on the field.
Watterson, an Eastern Oregon commit, has notched 93 strikeouts in 49 innings and bats .426 with seven triples and nine doubles to his credit. He will join his older brother, Easton, on the EOU roster next spring after the two were a part of the 2018 and 2019 title teams.
Watterson headlines a talented trio of starting pitchers that includes Payton Beck and Bronson Brookins.
Kunz says all three have been a huge part of anchoring the unit to a tournament berth, but strong at-bats might be able to push them to a next level.
Upper Valley Baseball Academy have had an impressive start in its inaugural season.
Coach CJ Krainock said the Bulldogs tend to rely on starting pitchers to get deep into ball games. The crew starts with Bryson Forbush, who sports a 3.31 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 36 innings. He’s 5-0 in six starts.
Forbush sets the table for the power hitters in Trayson Kostial, Kauner Eysser and Stockton Christensen.
Kostial has registered a team-high 31 RBI and bats at .487. Five Bulldogs have collected at least 20 RBI.
Christensen bats .472 and leads the team with 34 singles, while Eysser hits .465 with 11 doubles and three home runs.
After a couple of tough outs at AA tournaments in Utah in June, Krainock credited his team’s ability to battle back as they’ve won nine of the past 11 heading into this event.
Mikee Blackhawk and the Pocatello Razorbacks, who are the L-C Cubs first-round matchup, are loaded with depth at the plate.
Eleven Razorbacks bat above .300 this year, with leadoff hitter Elias Blackhawk providing a .448 average with an on-base percentage of .559.
Trent Tolman has been “the guy” on the mound for Pocatello and has a 1.88 ERA, with Maddox Moore and Aiden Simpson being the main support arms.
Mikee Blackhawk said he tried to make the regular season schedule difficult on his players and scheduled tons of AA teams, knowing that being battle-tested going into the tournament would pay some dividends.
The Owyhee River Cats also are hot, having strung together eight consecutive victories after starting 12-7.
With a relatively new group appearing in its third consecutive state appearance, the only returners from 2019 for eighth-year coach Burke Deal are center fielder Teron Morrison and third baseman and pitcher and Snake River Valley Conference player of the year Tommy Muir, who had a 14-strikeout tilt in a 14-4 win against Baker City earlier in the year.
As for the newcomers on Owyhee, Deal praised freshman pitcher Dylan Fine for stepping up on the mound and said the combination of youth alongside a short list of returners has been working.
Idaho Falls’ players are made up of only 2022 and 2023 graduation classes, as the older players participate with the Tigers’ AA team.
Coach Trent Johnson, who is in his third year leading the Tigers, led Idaho Falls to a runner-up finish in 2019.
The Tigers have won nine of their past 10 games, scoring at least 10 runs in seven of those contests.
Johnson credits the pitching corps of Porter Tuttle, Max Groberg, Brock Hansen in holding down the mound, while leadoff hitter Hunter Miller bats above .400.
Rounding out the bracket is the Marsh Valley Eagles, who owned a 25-1-2 record midway through the month of July.
Marsh Valley features the 11th-ranked player in Idaho according to MaxPreps in right-hander pitcher James Bodily, a Marsh Valley High School graduate.
