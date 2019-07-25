American Legion
Blue Devils beat Posse
MOSCOW — A late Game 1 rally by the Pullman Posse fell short and the Moscow Blue Devils dominated Game 2 to sweep a nonleague doubleheader at Moscow’s Bear Field.
The Blue Devils prevailed by a single run 12-11 in the first game, then wrapped up the second contest 8-2.
“We’re both trying to get ready for our respective state tournaments, so I was glad the kids were able to see a little adversity there and pull it out,” said Moscow coach Stan Mattoon, whose team improved to 32-9 on the season. “We came out a little more focused in the second one. The good thing for both teams is that we were able to get all of our pitchers work. We wanted to make sure that our guys had some good pitching work in, so it worked out well and the pitchers that we had hit their spots really well.”
Billy Adams led all batters with three hits, including a double and three RBI for Moscow in the first game. Hayden Thompson led Moscow pitchers in strikeouts with four in Game 2, while Mitch LaVielle of Pullman threw five.
The Blue Devils begin state tournament play on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in Burley, Idaho, against an opponent to be announced.
FIRST GAME
Pullman 113 420—11 13 3
Moscow 540 03x—12 11 2
Cody Isakson, Eric Akesson (2), Jackson Meyer (5) and Mitch LaVielle. Kyle Lynas, Isaac Staszkow (1), Chad Redinger (3), Ryan Delusa (5) and CJ Anderson.
Pullman hits — LaVielle 2 (2B), Layne Gingerich, Kayden Carpenter, Oak Held 2 (2 2B), Carson Coulter, Akesson 2, Isakson 2, Tanner Richartz 2 (2 2B).
Moscow hits — Marcus Delusa, Redinger, Mack Hagenbaugh, Anderson 2, Billy Adams 3 (2B), Hayden Thompson, Ryan Delusa, Peyton Waters.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 023 201 0—8 10 0
Pullman 000 000 2—2 6 1
Marcus Delusa, Mack Hagenbaugh (2), Hayden Thompson (3), Peyton Waters (6) and Barrett Abendroth. Mitch LaVielle, Kayden Carpenter (4), Zack Carpenter (5) and Eric Akesson.
Moscow hits — Marcus Delusa 2 (2B), Mack Hagenbaugh 2 (2B), Hayden Thompson 2 (2B), Abendroth, Ryan Delusa 2, Kyle Lynas.
Pullman hits — LaVielle, Oak Held, Carson Coulter 2, Carpenter, Jackson Meyer.
COLLEGE GOLF
Two Cougs named All-America scholars
NORMAN, Okla. — Recent Washington State men’s golf graduate AJ Armstrong was named a 2018-19 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar for the second-straight year, while rising-senior Nicklaus Chiam earned his first honor, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced Wednesday.
Closing out his final year at Washington State, Armstrong earned his third straight Pac-12 All-Academic First Team award on top of his All-America Scholar accolade. A native of Singapore, Chiam finished his junior year with a 3.49 GPA in international business and a team-best 75.00 stroke average. He picked up his first Pac-12 All-Academic honors this season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Vandals add Thacker
MOSCOW — Idaho basketball has added another in-state talent, with Damen Thacker joining the Vandals.
Originally from Meridian, Idaho, Thacker spent the last two seasons with Walla Walla Community College. As a sophomore, the 5-11 guard averaged 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game to earn All-Eastern Region First Team honors.