LEGION
Blue Devils breeze past Zephyrs
SANDPOINT — Billy Adams made four base hits including a triple to help the Moscow Blue Devils blow by the Camas Prairie Zephyrs in a district opener for both teams.
Kyle Lynas threw four strikeouts in the first three innings for Moscow (28-9) before Isaac Staszkow and Ryan Delusa took their own turns at the mound. The trio combined to hold Camas Prairie to only three hits as the Moscow Blue Devils won 11-2 over the Camas Prairie Zephyrs on Thursday.
“It worked really well,” Moscow coach Pat Doumit said of his lineup. “Everybody was balanced. It’s always good to get the first one in.”
The Blue Devils continue their campaign in the seven-team double elimination bracket tonight at 7 p.m. against an opponent to-be-decided.
Camas Prairie 000 200 0— 2 3 2
Moscow 200 540 x—11 10 3
Hunter Schoo, Reece Wimer (2) and Tori Ebert. Kyle Lynas, Isaac Staszkow (4), Ryan Delusa (6) and CJ Anderson.
Camas Prairie hits — Ebert, Jack Kennedy, Blake Schoo.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger, CJ Anderson, Billy Adams 4 (2B, 3B), Hayden Thompson (2B), Ryan Delusa, Lynas 2.
Shadle Park Shockers 5, Patriots 4
SPOKANE — The Palouse Patriots were able to force extra innings thanks to a two-RBI single from Carson Coulter in the bottom of the sixth, but ultimately fell to the Shadle Park Shockers in the district opener for both teams at Al K. Jackson Field.
Coulter had three base hits and three RBI overall on the day, while teammate Cam Vis made two hits including a double.
The Patriots and Shockers were the top two seeds in the six-team bracket, with the winner of this game set to proceed directly to the title game while the loser went into double-elimination play. Palouse (16-18) will return to action against the Spokane Bandits tonight at 7:15, also at Al K. Jackson Field.
Shadle Park 002 020 001—5 11 3
Palouse 000 112 000—4 10 5
Drew Richardson, Garrett Primm (7) and Johnny Hernandez. Nate Akesson, Cam Vis (6), Reece Chadwick (7) and Konner Kinkade.
Shadle Park hits — Ryan Schmidt, Miguel Resendiz-Stowe, Richardson 3 (2B, HR), Zach Krotzer 3 (2B), Ethan Pugh 2, Hernandez.
Palouse hits — Carson Coulter 3, Kinkade (2B), Payton Kallaher, Mitch LaVielle, Chadwick, Vis 2 (2B), Horner.
Whitman County Cougars 8, Central Valley Bears 2
SPOKANE — Colin Dreewes threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts to lead the Whitman County Cougars to victory in their district opener against the Central Valley Bears at Spokane’s University High School.
“Colin’s been really good all year, but this was his finest to this point,” said Whitman County coach Pat Doumit.
Anthony Becker was the Cougars’ top batter on the day with two base hits.
“We had to be a little creative, since we only had the three hits” Doumit said. “We had to go to work a little bit on the bases, steal some bags. I think we had eight stolen bases.”
The Cougars (25-10-1) continue their campaign in the 11-team double elimination bracket today at 2:30 p.m. against Newport, also at University.
Central Valley 100 100 0—2 3 4
Whitman County 412 001 x—8 3 1
Heberling, Vigliotta (2) and Laffey. Dreewes and Robison.
Central Valley hits — Hoerof, Naccarato (3B), Laffey.
Whitman County hits — Hilliard, Becker 2.
University Titans 15, Moscow Junior Blue Devils 4
SPOKANE — The University Titans reeled off a seven-run inning to close out the Junior Blue Devils in six.
Five fielding errors hurt the Moscow effort. At bat, Mike Kiblen had two hits including a double for the Junior Blue Devils (17-12), while teammate Tyler Howard hit a two-RBI double and Matt Fletcher managed a double of his own.
University 115 107—15 12 1
Moscow 201 010— 4 4 5
Brummett and Maulsby. Anderson, Boyer (3), Green (5), Skilies (6) and Bales.
University hits — Blahuczyn 2, Maulsby 2, Hiatt 2, Brummet, Dehn, Morton 2, Fish 2 (2B).
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2 (2B), Howard (2B), Fletcher (2B).