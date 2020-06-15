The first sporting event on the Palouse in three months will have to wait for another day. As has been the theme this year, weather had other plans.
The Moscow Blue Devils baseball opener was postponed because of rain Saturday at Bear Field. The Blue Devils, an Idaho Single-A American Legion team, were set to open the season with a doubleheader against the Orofino Merchants.
The doubleheader, originally set for 1 p.m., first was moved to an evening start, but Moscow coach Stan Mattoon pulled the plug after it still was raining at 2 p.m.
Mattoon said the team had added an extra layer of dirt to the field and covered up the mound and home plate in hopes of still having the games. Mattoon said the doubleheader will be rescheduled for a later date.
The next Blue Devils doubleheader is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday against the Camas Prairie Zephyrs at Bear Field.
Moscow’s junior Blue Devils team also had its opening doubleheader postponed. The squad was slated to face the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen on Sunday at the Moscow Community Playfields.