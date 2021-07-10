FLORENCE, Mont. — Moscow dropped both ends of an American Legion doubleheader by run rule at the Rasmussen Memorial tournament.
The Blue Devils attempted to gradually climb out of an early four-run hole against the Bitterroot (Mont.) Bucs, who put an end to that threat with a massive sixth inning to prevail 11-3.
Then Moscow (16-8) was done in by an eight-run third inning and six-run sixth in a 14-6 defeat against the Lewistown (Mont.) Redbirds.
The Redbirds scored all of their runs in the third with two outs — the sequence including three singles, three walks, a hit batter and an error. They plated five of their six runs in the sixth with two down.
Blue Devil pitchers Tyler Howard and Isaac Staszkow surrendered only two earned runs, combining for five strikeouts but walking eight. Moscow committed six errors.
Chad Redinger smacked a solo home run in the second. Hayden Thompson batted 2-for-4 with two RBI and Dylan Andrews was 2-for-3.
Lewistown’s Xander Wright went 3-for-5 with four RBI.
In the first game, Howard led the Moscow offense with two hits, one being a double.
Bitterroot’s Brenden Schneiter had a homer and a double to pace the Bucs, who got a complete game on the mound from Troy Larson. He struck out six against five hits and three walks.
Moscow starter Connor Akins was pulled after an inning, and reliever Preston Boyer worked 4 1/3 innings, permitting two earned runs and fanning three. He ceded three hits and walked seven.
The Blue Devils play Bitterroot’s B team at 8 a.m. today to conclude pool play.
GAME 1
Moscow 101 010—3 5 4
Bitterroot 500 105—11 6 1
Connor Akins, Preston Boyer (2), Josh Biltonen (6) and CJ Anderson. Troy Larson and Patrick Duchein.
Moscow hits — Tyler Howard 2 (2B), Anderson (2B), Hayden Thompson, Ryan Delusa.
Bitterroot hits — Brenden Schneiter 2 (HR, 2B), Caden Zaluski 2, Jesse Sage, Zack Christopherson.
GAME 2
Lewistown 008 006—14 8 3
Moscow 110 013—6 9 6
Xander Wright, Matt Ray (6) and Travis McAlpin. Howard, Isaac Staszkow (3), Mack Hagenbaugh (6) and Anderson.
Lewistown hits — Wright 3 (2B), Isaiah Marquart 2 (2B), Nolan Fry (2B), Brody Jenness, Luke Clinton.
Moscow hits — Thompson 2 (2B), Dylan Andrews 2, Chad Redinger (HR), Cam House, Delusa, Hagenbaugh, Howard.
Whitman County 11-4, Rogers 9-8
Robbie Bammes went 3-for-3 with three doubles in Game 1 as the Whitman County Cougars split a doubleheader with Rogers at Pullman High School
The Cougars (6-9) tallied 19 hits in the first game with 11 RBI and had four players with three hits each.
In Game 2, Rogers slipped by late in scoring three runs apiece in innings four and five. Jayson McMillian went 3-for-3 and added a double while Whitman County’s bats coolled off, as it mustered just three hits in Game 2.
GAME 1
Rogers 003 204 0—9 11 1
Whitman County 102 331 1—11 19 0
Jackson Abel, Karim Gutierrez (3), Patrick Schumacher (6) and Jayson McMillan; Alex Bickelhaupt, Cash McCann (5), Mason Townsend (6) and Dawson Lobdell.
Rogers hits — Jaxon Brewer 3 (HR), Skylar Jones 2, Dylan Johnson 2, McMillian (3B), Mike Hoffman (2B), Owen Norden, Abel.
Whitman County hits — Bryson Hathaway 3, Dan Bell 3, Robbie Bammes 3 (3 2B), Bickelhaupt 3, Lobdell 2, Ryan Craft 2 (3B), McCann (2B), Kaden Amend, Cade Hill.
GAME 2
Whitman County 200 02—4 3 2
Rogers 101 33—8 9 1
Peyton Townsend, Mason Townsend (3), Kaden Amend (4) and Karim Gutierrez; Jayson McMillian and Robbie Bammes.
Whitman County hits — Issac Pagels 2 (2B), P. Townsend.
Rogers hits —McMillian 3 (2B), Masai Rollins 2, Skylar Jones 2, Gutierrez (3B), Justice Bowman.