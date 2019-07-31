Blue Devils erupt in fifth to win

BURLEY, Idaho — Peyton Waters delivered strikes. His teammates drew a lot of balls.
It was a winning combination for the Moscow Blue Devils, who erased a one-run deficit with six tallies in the fifth inning Tuesday to beat Pocatello 9-2 in the first round of the Idaho Class A Legion baseball tournament.
“We let the game come to us,” Devils coach Stan Mattoon said. “We didn’t panic. We have a pretty level-headed group here.”
Moscow plays at 6:30 PDT tonight against Burley, which beat Mountain View 5-1 in Tuesday’s late game.
Waters set the tone from the mound, overcoming some early problems to strike out 10 while allowing only two hits and one walk in six innings. The Blue Devils (33-9) stretched their winning streak to 13 games.
“Peyton ran into a little adversity the first couple of innings,” Mattoon said. “But once he got his feet under him, he got stronger as the game went on. He located the ball where they either had to put a swing on it or risked it being called a strike.”
The Devils trailed 2-1 before their big fifth, when they got singles from CJ Anderson, Waters and Chad Redinger and capitalized on three walks, a plunked batter and a wide throw to first base. Anderson’s two-run single came on a 2-1 count.
For the game, Poky pitchers issued 12 walks, including three apiece to Hayden Thompson and Mack Hagenbaugh. Thompson also delivered a key double.
Anderson and Marcus Delusa drove in two runs apiece for Moscow, and Ryan Delusa pitched the seventh inning in relief of Waters.
The Devils’ patience at the plate improved as the game progressed. They struck out seven times, including their first two at-bats.
Pocatello fell to 33-12-1.
In other games at State, Malad nipped Fruitland 8-7 and Emmett topped Idaho Falls 9-6.
Pocatello 100 010 0—2 4 2
Moscow 001 062 x—9 6 1
Eddie, Baker (4), Trulson (6) and Kerns. Waters, Delusa (7) and Anderson.
Pocatello hits — Baker 2, Kerns 2 (2B).
Moscow hits — Redinger, Thompson (2B), Anderson, Waters 2.