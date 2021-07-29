LEWISTON — The Moscow Blue Devils exploded for seven runs in the second inning en route to an 11-5 victory against the Upper Valley Bulldogs of Rexburg on Wednesday in loser-out play in the Idaho Class A American Legion state tournament at Harris Field.
“It was kind of an amazing thing to see because not only were they seven runs, but they were all done with two outs,” Moscow coach Stan Mattoon said. “All of a sudden everything they threw over the plate was hit or they walked us. I didn’t even look at the scoreboard; the kids weren’t even looking at the scoreboard. You could feel the wheels getting greased a little bit. They just kind of went in a funk, and we just kept the pressure on, and basically the kids just kind of put them away there.”
Mack Hagenbaugh led off the frame with a double before Upper Valley recorded two outs. Two Devils walked, then Chad Redinger’s double was followed by three more walks, a single and a Bulldog error.
Upper Valley mustered the beginnings of a rally with two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings, but Moscow (23-10) found four more in the sixth to reestablish a dominant margin of victory.
The Blue Devils got four strikeouts from starting pitcher Tyler Howard, while Cam House came in at the end of the seventh inning to close it out at the mound for the first time this season.
“I’ve got 12 guys that can pitch,” Mattoon said. “(House) just hasn’t had the opportunity. We put him in there and he threw four balls and got a strikeout and finished the game.”
Hayden Thompson provided two hits with a triple for the Blue Devils, and Hagenbaugh had two hits to help them rebound from their loss Tuesday to Marsh Valley.
“I said, ‘The test of any good team — and you are a good team — is how are you going to battle adversity,’ ” Mattoon said. “They came out today, and they didn’t blink.”
The Blue Devils return to action at 4 p.m. today against the Pocatello Razorbacks in a semifinal.
Upper Valley 000 220 1— 5 7 5
Moscow 070 004 X—11 9 2
Eysser, Kostial (5) and Pena; Howard, Boyer (5), Andrews (6), House (7) and Anderson.
Upper Valley hits — Pena 3 (2B, 3B), Eysser 2 (3B), Lindstrom, Stoddard.
Moscow hits — Hayden Thompson 2 (3B), Connor Akins 2, Mack Hagenbaugh 2 (2B), CJ Anderson, Preston Boyer, Chad Redinger (2B).