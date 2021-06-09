LEWISTON — The visiting Moscow Blue Devils blanked the Lewis-Clark Cubs in both installments of an American Legion baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Harris Field, winning 10-0 and 16-0.
Hayden Thompson threw nine strikeouts in five innings in Game 1 for Moscow and had had three base hits in Game 2, while Preston Boyer had three strikeouts as he closed out the first game and made two base hits with a triple to boot.
Chad Redinger provided four hits in the second game and tripled in both as he totaled five hits.
Isaac Staszkow had five hits of his own on the day with three RBI in Game 2, and pitched all five innings of that contest with three strikeouts before the Blue Devils prevailed by mercy rule.
“Moscow’s a very experienced club,” L-C coach Kent Knigge said. “They’re aggressive hitters, and we’ve just got to clean up our fielding and keep moving forward.”
Tucker Konkol pitched three strikeouts for the Cubs (1-3) in the second game, while teammate Nathan Somers made base hits in both.
GAME 1
Moscow 100 080 1—10 10 0
Lewiston 000 000 0— 0 2 4
Thompson, Boyer (6) and Anderson. Elliot, Line (5) and Slagg.
Moscow hits — Staszkow 3, Anderson 2 (2B), Boyer 2 (3B), Howard (2B), Redinger (3B), Hagenbaugh (3B).
Lewis-Clark hits — Goicoa, Somers.
GAME 2
Moscow 1(10)2 30—16 14 0
Lewiston 000 00— 0 5 6
Staszkow and Redinger. Colkins, Konkol (2), Johnson (5) and Granlund.
Moscow hits — Redinger 4 (2B, 3B), Thompson 3, Howard 2, Staszkow 2 (2B), Andrews (2B), Delusa (2B), Hagenbaugh.
L-C hits — Somers, Balmer, Granlund, Jenkins, Lopez.
HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Colfax 46, LRS 44
COLFAX — The Bulldogs held off Northeast 2B League boys’ basketball rival Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in what coach Reece Jenkin called a “really close, gritty basketball game.”
Colfax (7-2, 7-2) led 27-20 at halftime before the visitors narrowed the gap in the latter stages. With a single-possession lead on the line, Colfax got the ball and hung on through the crucial final moments of the game after a missed LRS free-throw attempt.
Seth Lustig hit three field goals from beyond the arc and had a team-high 16 points for Colfax, while his brother John also reached double digits with 10. Mason Gilchrist had 10 rebounds along with two points.
LIND-RITZVILLE SPRAGUE
Josh McClure 2 0-0 4, Hayden Melcher 1 2-2 4, Carson Ayers 0 2-2 2, Hunter Dinkins 2 0-1 5, Cooper Miller 0 0-0 0, Chase Galbreth 4 0-0 8, Drew Kelly 9 2-3 21. Totals 18 6-8 44.
COLFAX (7-2)
Damian Demler 2 0-0 6, Carson Gray 3 0-0 8, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 6 1-2 16, John Lustig 5 0-0 10, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 1-2 46.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12 8 14 10—44
Colfax 13 14 10 9—46
3-point goals — Dinkins, Kelly, S. Lustig 3, Demler 2, Gray 2.
JV — Colfax def. LRS.
Pullman 70, East Valley 45
Grayson Hunt recorded 16 points and seven rebounds as Pullman defeated East Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Hunt added three blocks and three assists while teammate Ayden Barbour scored 13 with four assists as the Greyhounds took over after trailing by a bucket after the first period.
Luke Holecek notched a team-high 16 for the Knights.
PULLMAN
Grayson Hunt 8 0-0 16, Ayden Barbour 6 0-1 13, Tanner Barbour 2 0-0 5, Riley Pettitt 5 0-0 11, Ryker Tippett 0 0-0 0, Tom Cole 2 3-4 8, Steven Burkett 4 2-2 11, Champ Powaukee 2 2-2 6, Brady Wells 0 0-0 0, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-9 70.
EAST VALLEY
Ryan Conrath 1 2-4 4, Maddox Callihan 2 0-0 6, Jayden Wilkinson 4 0-0 10, Luke Holecek 7 0-0 16, Coleton Hansen 2 0-0 5, Jesse Stevens 2 0-0 4, Everett Callihan 0 0-0 0, Makias Williams-Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-4 45.
Pullman 11 20 20 19—70
East Valley 13 7 13 12—45
3-point goals — A. Barbour, Pettitt, Burkett, T. Barbour. Cole, M. Callihan 2, Wilkinson 2, Holecek 2, Hansen.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colfax 58, LRS 50
COLFAX — Jaisha Gibb went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute to ice the game as the Colfax girls’ basketball team topped Lind-Ritzville Sprague 58-50 in a 2B Bi-County League contest.
Asher Cai tallied 22 points and eight boards to lead the Bulldogs (7-2), while Gibb finished with 11. LRS put three players in double figures in the scoring department.
“It was back and forth the whole way,” coach Mike Dorman said. “By the end fatigue played a little bit of a factor. ... I thought Asher Cai was outstanding, she was everywhere on the court making creating plays.
COLFAX (7-2)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 0-0 4, Justice Brown 3 0-0 7, Abree Aune 2 0-0 5, Jaisha Gibb 3 4-4 11, Hailey Demler 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 3 0-0 7, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 9 1-2 22. Totals 23 5-6 58.
Lind-Ritzville Sprague
Dakota Killian 6 0-0 13, Grace Sedie 2 0-0 4, Sydney Kinch 4 3-3 11, Janaye Wilkie 5 2-2 14, Amelia Court 2 0-0 4, Julie Klein 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-5 50.
Colfax 18 13 12 15—58
Lind-Ritzville 17 14 8 11—50
3-point goals — Brown, Aune, Killian, Wilkie, York, Gibb, Cai 3.
JV — Colfax def. LRS.
East Valley 52, Pullman 47
PULLMAN — Meghan McSweeney put up 24 points as Pullman was bested by visiting East Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Ellie Stowell and Mataya Green combined for 47 of the Knights’ 52 total points, while Sehra Singh pitched in 9 points and a 3-pointer for the Hounds’.
The game was tied at intermission and a 17-12 third quarter score created enough separation for East Valley to hold on.
PULLMAN
Meghan McSweeney 9 5-6 24, Hailey Talbot 2 3-4 7, Elise McDougle 1 2-4 5, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 4 0-0 9, Addison Hawes 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-14 47.
EAST VALLEY
Mataya Green 10 1-2 22, Ellie Syverson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Stowell 12 0-2 25, Athena Lyons-Huss 1 0-0 3, Logan Hofstee 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 1-4 52.
Pullman 13 10 12 12—47
East Valley 14 9 17 12—52
3-point goals — Stowell, Green, Lyons-Huss, McDougle, Singh, McSweeney.
Southeast 1B all-league team announced
Several area players earned first-team Wheat Division honors as the Southeast 1B League announced its awards recently.
Three athletes each from Colton and Garfield-Palouse were picked, including player of the year Rylee Vining of the Wildcats. Also from Colton who were selected were Josie Schultheis and Maggie Meyer.
The Vikings had Kenzie Pederson, Maci Brantner and Paige Collier named first team.
FIRST TEAM
Rylee Vining, Colton; Kenzi Pederson, Garfield-Palouse; Jessie Reed, Oakesdale; Josie Schultheis, Colton; Brooklyn Bailey, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse; Maggie Meyer, Colton; Keely Maves, Pomeroy; LouEllen Reed, Oakesdale; Maci Brantner, Garfield-Palouse; Paige Collier, Garfield-Palouse.
Player of the year — Vining.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaylee Hinnenkamp, Oakesdale; Maya Kowatch, Pomeroy; Jillian Herres, Pomeroy; Olivia Kjack, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse