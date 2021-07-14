LEGION BASEBALL
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Ryan Delusa no-hit Northern Lakes of Rathdrum for 2ž innings while throwing four strikeouts, then Hayden Thompson notched 10 strikeouts in the next 4 to help the Moscow Blue Devils clinch a 6-1 victory Tuesday in American Legion baseball action.
Thompson also had two hits in three at-bats for Moscow (18-9), while Mack Hagenbaugh doubled and had three RBI.
Moscow 301 020 0—6 6 0
Rathdrum 000 010 0—1 4 1
Ryan Delusa, Hayden Thompson (3) and CJ Anderson; Tristan Clift, Jacob Hessing (5) and Caleb Knight.
Moscow hits — Thompson 2, Anderson, Isaac Staszkow, Cam House, Mack Hagenbaugh (2B).
Rathdrum hits — Caleb Knight (2B), Payden Wysong, Andrew Horn, Scott Pote.
Whitman County 16-12, Mead 3-2
MEAD — The Whitman County Cougars needed only five innings apiece to secure back-to-back wins by mercy rule in a doubleheader against Mead.
Robbie Bammes and Alex Bickelhaupt led the Cougars (9-11) at bat in Game 1 with identical stat lines of three hits, two doubles, two RBI and three runs apiece.
In the second game, Whitman County’s Peyton Townsend hit two doubles, while Mason Townsend threw four strikeouts and allowed no runs in 2 innings pitched.
GAME 1
WhitCo 430 63—16 23 2
Mead 20 10 — 3 9 1
Hathaway, Townsend (3) and Bell; Finnigan, Brown (2), NA (4) and Hicks.
Whitman County hits — Bammes 3 (2 2B), Bickelhaupt 3 (2 2B), Townsend 3 (2B), Hill 3, Hathaway 3, Bell 2, Amend 2, Townsend 2 (2B), Lobdell, Pagels.
Mead hits — Hanson 2, Hicks 2, NA, Moffitt, Depriest, Sander, Emaglio.
GAME 2
Mead 002 00— 2 4 4
WhitCo 710 31—12 10 0
Finnigan, Hanson (1) and Moffitt; Hill, Townsend (3) and Bammes.
Mead hits — Moffitt, NA, Finnigan, NA.
Whitman County hits — Hathaway 2, Townsend 2 (2 2B), Bell, Townsend, Lobdell, Pagels, Hill, McDougle.
Mt. Spokane Wild 19-15, Pullman Posse 3-11
Pullman Posse made the second game close, but fell in both end of a doubleheader against the Mt. Spokane Wild.
Complete information was not available at press time.
GAME 1
Mt. Spok 700 93—19 11 0
Pullman 001 20— 3 4 5
GAME 2
Pullman 050 150 0—11 5 2
Mt. Spok 011 544 X—15 8 2