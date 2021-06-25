LIBBY, Mont. — The Moscow Blue Devils pulled away with a five-run fourth inning Thursday in a 9-1 victory against host Libby at the Big Bucks tournament in Legion baseball.
CJ Anderson batted 3-for-3 with a triple for the Blue Devils (9-3), while Tyler Howard and Dylan Andrews each had two hits with a double.
Moscow pitchers Connor Akins and Preston Boyer combined to allow only one hit — a homer from Tripp Zhang.
Moscow 020 52—9 12 1
Libby 001 00—1 1 5
Connor Akins, Preston Boyer (5) and CJ Anderson; Rusty Gillespie, Ayden Williamson (5) and Cy Williams.
Moscow hits — Anderson 3 (3B), Tyler Howard 2 (2B), Dylan Andrews 2 (2B), Cameron House 2, Isaac Staszkow, Boyer, Ryan Delusa.
Libby hit — Tripp Zhang (HR).
MEN’S BASKETBALLReport: Cougs to face Broncos
The Washington State men’s basketball team has scheduled a game against Boise State to be played at Spokane, according to a Twitter report by College Hoops Today.
The game would be played Dec. 22.
Also, the site reported the Cougars would be hosting UC Santa Barbara. No date was announced for that game.