BURLEY, Idaho — Against the Tigers, it turned out to be a “dog fight,” Moscow Blue Devils coach Stan Mattoon noted.
Idaho Falls and Moscow swiped the lead back and forth, but a two-run homer from Idaho Falls’ Hunter Miller allowed the Tigers to claw their way out of danger and put an end to the Blue Devils’ season at the Idaho A American Legion state tournament.
It was the only deep shot Moscow — the fifth-place team at the tournament — had allowed all season.
“They put four or five runs on the board early, but like they’ve done all season, our guys never wavered and weathered the storm,” Mattoon said. “Both teams executed, and that kid just put a really good swing on that ball. You’ve gotta tip your cap. They negated what we were trying to do and held us off late.”
That swing gave Idaho Falls a two-run lead, which they added onto with another run two batters later.
But before then, Moscow (33-11) had exploited a weakness. At first, the Devils had been reaching for knocks — and getting behind early — until Mattoon instructed them to “be a little more patient, and he’ll start walking people.”
“He moved (his pitches) over four inches and we started hitting them,” Mattoon said. “Then we mounted a rally and took the lead off of that.”
After an inning of work, Mattoon pulled starter Kyle Lynas to preserve his arm, which turned out to be a good move, as reliever Barrett Abendroth went all the way into the seventh, striking out four and “holding ’em in check.”
Offensively, Moscow tallied five runs in the fifth to go up 8-6. It was a rally underlined by five straight Blue Devils reaching base.
In all, Billy Adams tallied a couple of hits, and Hayden Thompson and Peyton Waters belted two-baggers.
Mattoon said the entire Moscow roster is eligible to play again next year. It’s a team that went on a 16-game winning streak, and “only got better and stronger.”
“If they had a day off tomorrow, I bet they’d be ready for the season to start the next day,” he said. “This is such a special group of guys; the coaching staff realized it and I think (the team) did too. ... To rattle off 16 straight wins, I don’t care if its roller derby or tiddlywinks, it’s a testament to what they’ve done.”
Idaho Falls Tigers 231 002 3—11 10 2
Moscow Blue Devils 021 050 0—8 9 1
Eliot Jones, Dylan Seeley (5) and Hayden Carlson. Kyle Lynas, Barrett Abendroth (2), Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson.
Idaho Falls hits — Nate Rose 2, Taggert Miller (2B), Zack Lee 2 (3B), D. Seeley, Hunter Miller 2 (HR), E. Jones 2.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger, Mack Hagenbaugh, C. Anderson, Billy Adams 2, Hayden Thompson (2B), B. Abendroth, Peyton Waters (2B), K. Lynas.