The Moscow Blue Devils continued terrorizing opposing pitching Thursday, sweeping a pair of games from Silver Valley 24-3 and 12-7 at Bear Field to extend their winning streak to five games.
In the opener, the Blue Devils (6-3) sent 19 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, compiling 15 runs to put the game out of reach. Peyton Waters had a two-run single in his first at-bat of the inning and Dalton Conway’s single and two-base error in his second plate appearance scored a pair of runs in the outburst.
Moscow outhit Silver Valley 19-4. Every player who played recorded at least one hit, with seven players notching two or more. Chad Redinger led the way with three hits, including a home run, four runs scored and four RBI. Waters singled three times, scored a run and had four RBI. Five players — Cody Isakson, Hayden Thompson, Billy Adams, Cam Vis and Conway — had two hits apiece. Isakson scored twice, Thompson had four runs, Adams scored twice and drove in three, Vis scored twice and Conway had three runs.
Isakson picked up the win on the mound, allowing three hits, one walk and two runs, one earned. He struck out five.
Moscow rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth inning in Game 2, overcoming a 7-4 deficit after four innings for the victory.
The Blue Devils loaded the bases on a single and two walks, then Ryan Delusa was hit by a pitch to force in the game-winning run. Wes Carpenter plated three runs on an error by the second baseman, and he scored as Conway singled to right.
Jarod Grady had three hits, including a triple, and scored three times to pace the Moscow offense. Conway added two hits, while Delusa, Carpenter and Barrett Abendroth each had two RBI.
Isaac Staszkow picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He also had a triple.
The Blue Devils will visit Sandpoint for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
GAME 1
Silver Valley 101 10—3 4 7
Moscow (15)23 4x—24 19 1
Brayden Hoffman, Travis Eisenberg (1), Reed Whatcott (2) and Logan Jerome, Tony Stanziano (4); Barrett Abendroth, Cody Isakson (2), Wes Carpenter (4) and CJ Anderson. W—Isakson. L—Hoffman.
Silver Valley hits — Travis Lohr (3B), Riply Luna, Luke Frolick, Logan Jerome.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 3 (HR), Peyton Waters 3, Hayden Thompson 2 (3B), Cam Vis 2 (2 2B), Cody Isakson 2 (2B), Dalton Conway 2 (2B), Billy Adams 2, Barrett Abendroth, CJ Anderson, Wes Carpenter.
GAME 2
Moscow 201 135 0—12 10 2
Silver Valley 010 600 0—7 12 6
Chad Redinger, Dalton Conway (3), Isaac Staszkow (4) and CJ Anderson, Barrett Abendroth (3); Logan Jerome, Travis Lohr (6) and Luke Frolick. W—Staszkow. L—Jerome.
Moscow hits — Jarod Grady 3 (3B), Dalton Conway 2, Isaac Staszkow (2B), Kyle Lynas, Barrett Abendroth, Mack Hagenbaugh, Ryan Delusa.
Silver Valley hits — Travis Lohr 3, Reed Whatcott 2, Riply Luna 2, Brody Hoffman (2B), Ramsey Rainio, Luke Frolick, Logan Jerome, Colby Luna.