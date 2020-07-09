It’s hard to imagine a span of more than five months without a border battle between Moscow and Pullman.
That lengthy streak was broken Wednesday when the rival Moscow Blue Devils and Palouse Coyotes split a summer baseball doubleheader at Bear Field.
Moscow won the first game 9-7 and Palouse took the second contest 5-4, snapping the Blue Devils’ 13-game winning streak.
“You could tell the kids on both sides were excited to play each other,” Palouse coach Kevin Agnew said. “You could tell there was a little more energy there, especially towards the end. It was fun to go out and play these guys.”
Both games had the feel of a rivalry showdown until the end.
In the second game, Moscow (14-4) had the tying run on third base when Palouse pitcher Layne Gingerich struck out Peyton Waters to end the game under the lights at the Moscow Middle School field.
It was the second jam Gingerich avoided late in the contest. He also ended the sixth by striking out two batters, the last with Moscow runners on the corners.
“He’s kind of solidified himself as our No. 2 pitcher behind Nate (Akesson), so it was huge for him to step up and throw like that at the end,” Agnew said. “That will be great for him transferring into next year at Colfax as their No. 1 pitcher.”
Palouse (3-4) scored its go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Oak Held that plated Konner Kinkade. Kinkade’s standing double set up the run.
The first game was equally exciting, featuring three lead changes and five ties.
The Blue Devils finally took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth with runs by Cam Vis and Waters, the latter on an RBI single by Billy Adams.
“What I liked about our guys is we didn’t quit,” Moscow coach Stan Mattoon said. “We fell behind three times, three times we tied it and the third time we tied it, we took the lead and we held it.
“Pullman’s a good team and we knew we were going to have to play well, but these guys didn’t quit.”
Chad Redinger had two RBI, two runs and three hits, and Adams tallied three RBI on two hits in the first game to lead the Blue Devils.
Palouse was led offensively by Kinkade and Carson Coulter with three runs apiece, and Held with three RBI.
The wins went to Gingerich and Jarod Grady (Moscow).
The bleachers were closed because of COVID-19, but fans lined the left- and right-field lines, and others sat up on a hill overlooking the field. Some wore masks, many did not, but most followed physical distancing guidelines and stayed in small groups.
Moscow and Pullman next will face each other at 4 p.m. July 21 at Pullman High School.
“A very good rivalry,” Mattoon said. “They got us in the first one, we got them in the second one, but good to see both towns on the baseball field.”
GAME 1
Palouse 121 102 0—7 9 4
Moscow 211 032 x—9 8 6
Nate Akesson, Kelan Becker (5) and Carson Coulter; Jarod Grady, Cam Vis (6) and CJ Anderson. W—Grady. L—Akesson.
Pullman hits — Oak Held 2, Carson Coulter (2B), Konner Kinkade (2B), Nate Akesson, Payton Kallaher, Layne Gingerich, Tanner Richartz, Kayden Carpenter.
Moscow hits — Hayden Thompson 2 (2B), Chad Redinger 2, Billy Adams 2, Mack Hagenbaugh, Peyton Waters.
GAME 2
Palouse 310 000 1—5 7 5
Moscow 010 300 0—4 7 0
Peter Smith, Layne Gingerich (4) and Eric Akesson; Connor Akins, Barrett Abendroth (7) and Chad Redinger. W—Gingerich. L—Akins.
Pullman hits — Carson Coulter (2B), Konner Kinkade (2B), Oak Held (2B), Payton Kallaher (2B), Layne Gingerich (2B), Mitch LaVielle, Kolby Sisk.
Moscow hits — Barrett Abendroth 2, Hayden Thompson (3B), Chad Redinger (2B), Connor Akins, Cody Isakson, Wes Carpenter.
