TORONTO — George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night.

Seattle is 3-8 in one-run games.

Seattle went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners stranded. The Mariners have scored three runs in their past two games.