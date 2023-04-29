Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford reacts after being struck by a foul ball during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford reacts after being struck by a foul ball during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez reacts as he flies out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo leaves the field after the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano, left, celebrates with catcher Alejandro Kirk after the Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez tries to dodge a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk watches his solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez, a former Toronto Blue Jays player, acknowledges the crowd during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dives home to score as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh waits for the throw after a hit by Matt Chapman during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores on a hit by Matt Chapman against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford reacts after being struck by a foul ball during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates the team's victory over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford reacts after being struck by a foul ball during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez reacts as he flies out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo leaves the field after the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano works against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano, left, celebrates with catcher Alejandro Kirk after the Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez tries to dodge a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah works against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk watches his solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez, a former Toronto Blue Jays player, acknowledges the crowd during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dives home to score as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh waits for the throw after a hit by Matt Chapman during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP Chris Young
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores on a hit by Matt Chapman against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO — George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night.
Seattle is 3-8 in one-run games.
Seattle went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners stranded. The Mariners have scored three runs in their past two games.
It was the first meeting between the teams since Game 2 of last October’s AL wild-card round, when Seattle overcame an 8-1 deficit to beat Toronto 10-9 and sweep their postseason series.
Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah and Mariners righty Luis Castillo dueled in Game 1 of that series. They matched up again in this one, but neither figured in the decision. Each allowed two runs and six hits in five innings.
Seattle’s Cal Raleigh homered off Manoah in Game 1 last season and connected off the Blue Jays All-Star again Friday, opening the scoring with a solo drive in the second. The homer was Raleigh’s third.
The drive snapped Toronto’s streak of 25 consecutive scoreless innings. The Blue Jays’ record of 28 innings was set in 1985.
Kirk tied it with a two-out drive off Castillo in the bottom half, his second.
Castillo came in as one of five big league starting pitchers who had yet to allow a homer through five starts, but couldn’t extend his streak.
Raleigh drove in Jarred Kelenic with an RBI single in the third, but the Blue Jays again answered in the bottom half. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drew a two-out walk and scored on Matt Chapman’s double.
Kirk singled off Mariners right-hander Trevor Gott (0-1) to begin the sixth, but was erased one out later on a fielder’s choice grounder by Whit Merrifield. Gott hit Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch and Springer cashed in with a single to center.
Left-hander Tim Mayza (1-0) earned the win.
UP NEXT
RHP Chris Flexen (0-4, 8.86) starts for Seattle on Saturday.