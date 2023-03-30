Bobby Wagner was ‘really pulling’ for return to the Seahawks

FILE - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner pauses during the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston.

 Matt Patterson

When Bobby Wagner took his last steps out of the VMAC in Renton last March after being released by the Seahawks, he figured the next time he’d enter the team’s training facility was as a retired player, taking a stroll down memory lane.

But Saturday, Wagner walked into the VMAC again.

Drove into the same parking lot where he arrived before sunrise every football working day for 10 years.

Tags

Recommended for you