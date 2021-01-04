One search down, one to go.
Boise State announced the hire of Baylor associate vice president for athletics Jeramiah Dickey as its next athletic director Saturday, completing the first of two very important decisions for the school.
Next up, a head football coach.
Dickey has been at Baylor since 2017 after previously working seven years at Houston. He also worked for Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades at UTEP and Akron after graduating from Texas in 2004.
“We stayed true to the profile we had built in concert with the department and our supporters: Jeramiah Dickey not only matched that profile perfectly, he rose to the top of the candidate pool,” Boise State President Marlene Tromp said in a statement. “His blue-collar work ethic, humility, rich past experience, and extraordinary performance make him an excellent fit for advancing Boise State.”
Both ESPN and Yahoo reported Friday night that Boise State was expected to hire Dickey.
According to his bio on the Baylor website, Dickey, “provides leadership, oversight and management to various external and internal units within the department while serving as sport program administrator for select programs. He also serves as a senior advisory staff member to Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades, establishing, fostering and maintaining clear and concise communications with coaches, administration and direct reports with regard to the department’s strategic initiatives and unit strategies, goals and objectives.”
The El Paso, Texas, native started his career at UTEP and then worked under Rhoades at Akron before going to Houston in 2010 as associate athletics director for development. He was promoted to senior associate athletics director for external relations in 2014 and promoted again to Deputy Athletics Director in 2015. Among his duties was the sport administrator for the Houston football program.