Boise State rallies past WSU

SPOKANE — A Spokane native made a clutch 3-pointer down the stretch in front of his hometown crowd as Boise State rallied past Washington State 58-52 in a neutral-site men’s basketball nonconference game Wednesday at Spokane Arena.
The game was tied at 42 before Tyson Degenhart, of Mt. Spokane High School, made two free throws and a 3-pointer to help give Boise State a 49-45 lead with 2:03 remaining. Washington State pulled to 49-47, but the Broncos shot 9-of-10 from the line to end it.
WSU led by as many as nine points in the first half but fell cold in the second period in a defensive battle between two ranked in the top 40 in the KenPom defensive ratings. The Cougs shot 25.7 percent in the second half.
“It’s a game fully anticipated to be tough for both teams to score. I think it was in the end,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “A team that executes makes plays down the stretch. I thought they made a few more than us and they won.”
Degenhart, a freshman forward, finished with 11 points. Abu Kigab (19 points) and Marcus Shaver (15) led the Broncos (9-4) in scoring.
Tyrell Roberts scored 16 points to lead Washington State (8-5). Andrej Jakimovski had 11 points and matched a career best with 12 rebounds off the bench. Noah Williams also had 11 points.
“We fought hard during (the entire) game, we were tough on defense, but we took some bad shots on offense and we honestly didn’t score,” said Jakimovski, a sophomore forward from North Macedonia. “I think that’s the biggest problem for us right now. We have to take better shots and we need better ball movement.”
Solid free-throw shooting proved to be a key for BSU, which earlier in the season was ranked dead last in the NCAA in that statistic. The Broncos shot 18-of-21 from the line in this one.
Foul trouble also was a factor for both teams, but the Cougars were hit particularly hard with three players fouling out — TJ Bamba, DJ Rodman and Mouhamed Gueye.
“They’re so big and long and they switch things and make it really challenging to score,” Smith said of BSU. “They guard similar to us. It was tough.”
WSU fell to 4-3 against the Broncos in the first game between the two teams since 2007.
Picked by many as a dark horse NCAA tournament team going into the season, the Cougars have lost four of their past six games to end the nonconference portion of their schedule. It’s all Pac-12 games the rest of the way.
The Cougars next host in-state rival Washington at 8 p.m. next Wednesday.
“The toughest team usually has the best chance to win,” Smith said. “I don’t think we were not tough (but) they were tougher, so hopefully we will learn and grow and get better.”
WASHINGTON ST. (8-5)
Gueye 1-4 1-2 3, Jackson 1-3 1-4 3, Bamba 0-4 0-0 0, Flowers 2-10 2-2 8, Williams 5-16 0-0 11, Jakimovski 4-6 2-3 11, Roberts 5-16 3-4 16, Rodman 0-0 0-0 0, Abogidi 0-0 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 9-15 52.
BOISE ST. (9-4)
Armus 0-1 0-0 0, Degenhart 3-10 4-4 11, Kigab 5-11 9-11 19, Akot 3-9 0-0 7, Shaver 5-11 3-4 15, N.Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Ma.Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Milner 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 18-21 58.
Halftime: Washington St., 24-19. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 7-24 (Roberts 3-10, Flowers 2-6, Jakimovski 1-2, Williams 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Gueye 0-1), Boise St. 4-16 (Shaver 2-5, Akot 1-3, Degenhart 1-4, Kuzmanovic 0-1, N.Smith 0-1, Ma.Rice 0-2). Fouled Out: Gueye, Bamba, Rodman. Rebounds: Washington St. 37 (Jakimovski 12), Boise St. 34 (Armus, Degenhart, Shaver 6). Assists: Washington St. 5 (Jakimovski 3), Boise St. 4 (Kigab, Akot, Ma.Rice, Kuzmanovic 1). Total Fouls: Washington St. 24, Boise St. 17. A: 4,018 (12,210).