SPOKANE — After a tough week of basketball in Las Vegas, No. 3 Gonzaga might have been looking for a breather at home against unheralded Tarleton State.
It didn’t happen.
Rasir Bolton scored 17 points and Chet Holmgren added 15 as No. 3 Gonzaga escaped Tarleton State 64-55 on Monday night.
The Texans used a high-pressure, swarming defense to hound Gonzaga into 16 turnovers and 47 percent shooting in a game that was not decided until the final minutes.
“We did a great job of surviving it,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
Tarleton State “puts intense pressure on the basketball,” Few said. “They reach and poke and grab and did a great job of it.”
“Our defense allowed us to stay in it. Our offense wasn’t clicking at all.”
Gonzaga rebounded from an 84-81 loss to Duke last week in Las Vegas that knocked the Zags out of the top spot in The Associated Press’ Top 25. Duke replaced Gonzaga as No. 1 on Monday, ending a string of 20 consecutive weeks the Bulldogs held the top ranking.
Drew Timme scored 10 points for Gonzaga (7-1), which extended its program record by winning its 56th consecutive home game.
Tahj Small scored 25 points for Tarleton State (1-6), which is in its second season of transitioning to Division I. Javontae Hopkins added 11 for the Texans, who shot 37.5% in the game.
“Two teams that made plays down the stretch,” Tarleton State coach Billy Gillispie said. “They just played harder and better than us.”
Gillispie pointed to a 22-4 deficit for his team in transition points.