Bonton breaks out for WSU in victory

Isaac Bonton is modest enough to admit he’s been in a considerable slump early in his first season on the Palouse.
“All year, I’ve struggled a bit,” said Bonton, a Casper College (Wyo.) transfer guard for Washington State’s men’s basketball team. “I feel like I have the humility to confront that.”
Bonton’s also been persistent enough to face at full impact his challenges on the offensive end, where his monthlong slide had been most prominent in the lead up to the Cougars’ game Saturday against Incarnate Word at Beasley Coliseum.
Bonton ostensibly snapped out of it, matching his career high with 19 points (on 7-of-16 from the field), and adding career-best marks of 12 rebounds and six assists to spearhead WSU in its 87-59 drubbing of the Southland Conference’s Cardinals from San Antonio.
Before Saturday, he’d shot less than 30 percent on the season. It just might’ve been a turning point.
“Just stay positive, keep your head,” Bonton said after WSU’s fifth consecutive win. “Adversity’s always gonna come, so you gotta weather that storm.
“It feels good. I’m just trying to get back in a rhythm.”
Bonton, a junior who often ran the point with starter Jaylen Shead out injured, starred throughout the game, facilitating in transition and slipping by UIW defenders in the paint to tally a handful of fine finishes.
Perhaps his best play came early in the first half, when he collected an errant Cardinal pass, soared coast-to-coast, then hit trailing forward CJ Elleby with a dandy of a behind-the-back feed. Elleby dunked it two-handed, producing an 11-2 lead three minutes in.
“With my scoring ability now, I’m able to use that to get guys open,” Bonton said. “I love it. When I can get other guys their stats, that feels good as a point guard.”
UIW (3-9) came back slightly with a short-lasting 3-point barrage, and hung around for about 10 minutes before Wazzu (8-4) pulled away with a 12-0 spurt, also holding the Cardinals without a field goal over a six-minute stretch.
The Cougs, with significant advantages in size and talent, ballooned the lead to 19 by the half and kept piling on. They never were truly challenged, despite their 18 giveaways and UIW’s proficiency on ball screens that created open looks outside.
“I think we’re getting a little more comfortable with each other and getting better shots,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “We’re turning it over more, but the optimist in me says we’re being more aggressive and trying to make more plays. Sometimes, turnovers are a byproduct of that.”
Smith accepted it was his team’s most well-rounded offensive game of the year. Five players were in double figures, and WSU had a season-high 17 assists.
The Cougars shot 49 percent, but were above 60 percent from the field for much of the contest. Their attempts were settled, taken after court-clearing ball movement or netted inside with smooth transition play. They erred when trying to force the ball into the post.
Elleby contributed 13 points and seven rebounds; sharpshooting Aljaz Kunc logged 13 points and eight boards; Jeff Pollard kicked in 11 points and six rebounds, and was a defensive force; and Tony Miller finished with 10 points.
“Teams we’ve coached in the past — our staff — it’d usually be three guys in double figures, and pretty balanced,” Smith said. “We like to share the ball. It’s a fun way to play. I think we can be that way.”
Incarnate Word was outmanned on the glass 53-27. It was hard-pressed in finding any second-chance opportunities, and underwent lengthy shooting lulls, while WSU became more fluid on both ends as the game proceeded.
The Cougars compiled 20 points on the fast break, with those coming either on UIW turnovers — it had 14 — or long misses. The Cardinals shot 34.4 percent, 25 percent in the first half.
“We’re a good transition team,” Kunc said. “It’s just about stops. It’s not a science.”
Dwight Murray and Drew Lutz had 10 points apiece to lead the Cardinals, who couldn’t contend with Wazzu’s mass down low, and couldn’t keep WSU’s backcourt out of the lanes.
On a breakout day, Bonton had a lot to do with that.
“When Isaac’s playing the point, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team’s defense,” Smith said. “When he gets penetration, good things happen to us.”
“You don’t have a good game, you can sulk or pout, and he didn’t. That’s progress. That’s good. And it’s funny, you play better.”
INJURY REPORT — Smith said Shead likely will miss the next two weeks after reinjuring his hip.
INCARNATE WORD (3-9)
Murray 4-12 4-4 12, Willis 2-12 0-0 6, Lutz 2-6 5-5 10, Larsson 3-7 0-0 6, Swaby 3-8 1-2 7, Sato 1-5 0-0 2, Miszkiewicz 4-6 0-0 8, Ene 3-8 0-0 8, Van Vlerah 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 10-11 59.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-4)
Bonton 7-16 3-4 19, Kunc 4-11 2-2 13, Elleby 5-13 2-3 13, Cannon 3-4 2-3 8, Pollard 5-6 0-0 11, Robinson 4-8 1-1 9, Miller 5-7 0-1 10, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Rapp 0-0 2-2 2, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Rodman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 12-16 87.
Halftime — Washington St., 46-27. 3-point goals — Incarnate Word 5-17 (Ene 2-4, Willis 2-5, Lutz 1-3, Swaby 0-1, Murray 0-2, Sato 0-2), Washington St. 7-18 (Kunc 3-6, Bonton 2-4, Pollard 1-2, Elleby 1-3, Miller 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Fouled out — Miszkiewicz. Rebounds — Incarnate Word 24 (Miszkiewicz 8), Washington St. 46 (Bonton 12). Assists — Incarnate Word 13 (Murray, Willis, Lutz 3), Washington St. 17 (Bonton 6). Total fouls — Incarnate Word 23, Washington St. 12.
