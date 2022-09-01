Few sports teams at any level have played each other more times or longer than Washington State and Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse.
With the two schools just a few sprawling wheat fields apart, it’s easy to see why.
The football version will play out for the 93rd time Saturday when the Cougars host the Vandals at 6:30 p.m. at Gesa Field (Pac-12 Network).
Here is a brief history look-in at the longstanding border battle:
The first official meeting between Idaho and Washington Agricultural came in 1894, just 29 years after the end of the American Civil War.
The result was a 10-0 victory for the Pullman school in a game played in Moscow.
Some say the first meeting actually happened in 1893, but the myth is that the Washington Aggies wanted to play rugby while Idaho wanted to play American football and nobody knows what really happened.
The first 10 showdowns of the rivalry were a back-and-forth slugfest with the teams splitting the series 5-5.
But as the years went on, Washington State built more and more of an advantage. The Cougars currently lead the series 72-17-3.
WSU won 21 straight games from 1928-49 for the longest streak in the series. Idaho has won three straight games twice, the last time almost 100 years ago from 1923-25.
WSU and UI last played in 2016 with the Cougars running away with a 56-6 win.
Idaho took a 3-0 lead on a 42-yard field goal by Austin Rehkow, but it was all Cougs from there.
WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns, and running back James Williams rushed for 126 yard and a score on a wet and windy day in Pullman.
It marked the ninth consecutive win for WSU.
Idaho has won just once this century and not since before most of the current players were born.
The Vandals last triumphed 38-34 in 2000 in Pullman.
Idaho trailed by three at halftime before embarking on a second-half comeback to steal the win at Martin Stadium.
Idaho quarterback John Welsh punched in the go-ahead score on a 1-yard run with 40 seconds left in the game and the Vandals held on.
Welsh also had 246 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and UI running back Willie Alderson had 113 yards and a TD against the Jason Gesser-led Cougars.
The game has been played once in Seattle (2003) and three times in Spokane (last in 1982).
Most of the rivalry games have taken place in Washington with only 37 taking place in the Gem State.
WSU owns a 28-9 record in games played in Moscow, the last of which was in 1966 — a 14-7 Cougs’ victory.
Both teams were members of the Pacific Coast Conference for more than three decades.
The border battle was a league contest from 1922-58.
According to OddsShark.com, Washington State is a 28.5-point favorite for the game, and the over/under 56.5.
The teams played twice in 1945, once in Moscow and once in Pullman. WSU won both.
The famed “Loser’s Walk” meant students had to walk back from their campus to the opposing campus after a loss. The tradition occurred from 1930-68 and made the national news in 1954 when more than 2,000 Cougar students made the trek.
Dennis Erickson is the only coach to lead both programs. His Vandals lost to the Cougars twice (1982, 2006), but the game was not played when he led WSU (1987-88).