When the Friday night lights signal the start of the Idaho high school football season this weekend, five Washington players also will take the field.
The Colton High School program was approved to join a co-op with Genesee this year, making the Wildcats players the only ones thought to be playing a fall season — only this time it’ll be as the Bulldogs.
“They’re kind of in the most special position I’d have to say in the country because they’re probably the only Washington kids that are playing ball right now,” Genesee coach Alex Schnebly said.
Long before the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association postponed its football season to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns, Colton was looking to join forces with its Idaho neighbors in an effort to keep its football program alive.
“We started this process about two years ago and we had looked into it last year, and then we ended up getting enough and putting something together,” Colton athletic director Jim Moerhle said. “Then this year, there just wasn’t any way.”
Moerhle said the team started with 16 players and ended last season with 10 or 11. This year would’ve been fewer and not enough to field an eight-man team.
The co-op with Genesee gives junior Dalton McCann and sophomores Grant Wolf, Angus Jordan, Wyatt Jordan and first-team 1B All-State center Jaxon Moehrle a shot to play. Former Colton assistant Matt Jutila also joins the Genesee staff as defensive coordinator.
“Win, lose or draw, the fact that those kids get to play some football, that’s really what matters,” Schnebly said, “because without the co-op, our biggest fear is they wouldn’t have been able to, so to have them out is a welcome edition.”
It’s thought to be the first time Colton hasn’t had the numbers to field a football team. The Wildcats are a former perennial power that won three consecutive Washington Class 2B state titles in the 1970s.
“A lot of the other schools around here have combined for years and years,” Jim Moerhle said. “This is the first time we’ve had to look at it.”
The two communities are only about 11 miles apart, so it just made sense, Moerhle said.
“The kids for the most part know each other from different things,” he said. “I think the Idaho border is only 5 miles from Colton. It’s not far.”
Meerhle said the co-op likely will occur for at least two seasons, although Colton hopes to revive its own football program down the line if possible.
There’s currently no plan for the Genesee-Colton team to play in the Washington football season in the spring.
Last year, Colton finished 4-6 in Washington’s Class 1B ranks and Genesee went 1-8 in Idaho Class 1A-Division 1. But with the boost in players and a slew of solid returners, the Bulldogs could be poised for a bounce-back year.
