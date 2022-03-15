Grab your dancing shoes: The Washington State men’s basketball team is headed to the postseason for the first time in 10 years.
The Cougars on Sunday were picked as a No. 4 seed in the NIT — the most prestigious postseason tournament outside of the NCAA tourney.
WSU (19-14) will host Santa Clara (21-11) of the West Coast Conference at 8 p.m. today at Beasley Coliseum in the opening round. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
The game marks the Cougars’ first postseason appearance since advancing to the final of the College Basketball Invitational in 2012.
It took just three years for the Cougs to go from the bottom third of the Pac-12 Conference to a March Madness program under coach Kyle Smith.
“Great milestone for our program in our third year to be able to do this,” Smith said Monday.
WSU’s last NIT appearance came the year before, when the Klay Thompson-led Cougs went 3-1 in 2011, advancing all the way to the semifinal round before falling to Wichita State.
WSU is 7-5 in five NIT appearances.
This season, WSU finished tied for fifth in the Pac-12 this season with an 11-9 conference record. Most recently, the team went 1-1 at the Pac-12 tournament, defeating Cal in the opening round before falling to the tournament runner-up, UCLA, in the second round.
It was an up-and-down season for WSU, which some projected to be a darkhorse for the NCAA tournament. But COVID-19 issues, injuries and finding the right combination of players led to some tough losses in the first half of the season. Now, the team has won five of its last seven games and seems to be peaking at the right time.
“In some regards, the people’s expectations maybe got a little ahead of what we accomplished. But that’s OK, that means people think we’re good. That’s kinda where you want to be.”
The Cougars should feel good about playing at home. Of WSU’s seven NIT victories, five have come at Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars are 12-6 at home so far this season.
Santa Clara finished third in the WCC behind NCAA-bound Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s and ahead of NCAA-bound San Francisco.
The Bulldogs are paced by junior guard Jalen Williams, who averages 18 points per game and shoots at a 51.8 percent clip.
WSU’s leading scorer is senior guard and Pac-12 second-teamer Michael Flowers at 14 points per contest.
The game could feature a clash of styles: Santa Clara averages 78 points per game, 31st in the NCAA in scoring offense, while WSU allows just 65.5 points per game, ranking 62nd in the nation in scoring defense out of 350 total teams.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will play the winner of SMU vs. Nicholls in the second round March 19-20.
“Trying to temper expectations with actual achievements has been challenging this year and staying healthy, but … we just keeping working and getting better,” Smith said. “And now we have an opportunity to get a home game in a very prestigious tournament.
“If we can do that, then who knows what can happen. These things can get really fun.”
