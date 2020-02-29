Brayden Decker and Ben Postell scored 21 points each as Moscow High extended its best-of-three title series against Lakeland on Friday night by taking down the Hawks 75-59 in the Idaho Class 4A district playoffs in boys’ basketball.
With the series tied 1-1, the deciding game will begin at 6 tonight at Moscow. The winner advances to State.
“The kids just showed phenomenal effort; we competed the whole time and rebounded the ball really well,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
Blake Buchanan led the Bears in boards with 11, and also scored seven points.
“I just thought we executed very well on the offensive and defensive end — guys were getting open and dishing out great passes,” Uhrig said. Benny Kitchel and Jamari Simpson both tallied six assists.
LAKELAND (18-5)
Ben Zubaly 10 5-6 28, Carson Seay 4 1-2 10, Ammon Munyear 1 2-2 4, Noah Haaland 3 0-0 6, Bryce Henry 1 0-0 3, Abe Munyear 2 0-0 4, Grant Roth 0 0-0 0, Eric Saasen 1 2-4 4. Totals 22 10-14 59.
MOSCOW (14-9)
Reef Diego 2 0-2 4, Brayden Decker 8 2-2 21, Barrett Abendroth 0 1-2 1, Hayden Thompson 0 0-2 0, Jamari Simpson 0 4-6 4, Joe Colter 2 2-2 6, Ben Postell 10 1-2 21, Blake Buchanan 3 1-3 7, Benny Kitchel 3 5-5 11, Tyler Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 16-26 75.
Lakeland 13 14 7 25—59
Moscow 19 12 19 25—75
3-point goals — Decker 3, Zubaly 3, Seay, Henry.
Deary 51, Logos 50
LAPWAI — Deary had lost all three games against Logos entering a loser-out game at Districts.
“Fourth time’s the charm,” Mustangs coach Gary Krumheuer said.
Brayden Stapleton scored 34 points — bringing his total the past four games to 110 — and the Mustangs held off Logos down the stretch to advance to a play-in game for the state tournament today. Deary will face Cascade at Grangeville at 1 p.m.
With a chance to win, the Knights possessed the ball for the final nine seconds but weren’t able to attempt a final shot.
Stapleton and London Kirk had 10 rebounds apiece and Preston Johnston added three steals and four assists for the Mustangs (14-10). Stapleton scored 10 in the final quarter, when he hit two of his five 3s and went 4-for-4 from the line to help the Mustangs outscore Logos by six.
“Brayden, he had a heck of a tournaent,” Krumheuer said.
Logos (11-7) was led by a combined 31 points by Roman Nuttbrock and Isaac Blum.
“After we played them the last time, just a couple days ago, that was the closest we came to beating them this year,” Krumheuer said, noting his team’s 55-47 loss to Logos on Tuesday. “Since they shoot the 3 so well, we can’t zone them. ... so we figured tonight we’d stay man.”
And that did the trick, Krumheuer said.
“We got off them 3 feet when they were dribbling, and didn’t provide any help (when they drove), we just stayed on 3-point shooters, because they try to drive and then kick it out,” Krumheuer said. “They probably scored a few more layins than they had (the last time), but two points are better than three.”
Logos went 3-for-17 from 3.
DEARY (14-10)
Brayden Stapleton 10 9-9 34, Preston Johnston 1 0-1 3, London Kirk 0 3-5 3, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 1 1-2 3, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 13-17 51.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (11-7)
Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Will Casebolt 3 0-0 8, Roman Nuttbrock 7 3-3 17, Isaac Blum 5 4-4 14, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 7-7 50.
Deary 10 13 15 13—51
Logos 12 14 16 8—50
3-point goals — Stapleton 5, Johnston, Wilcox 2, Casebolt 2, Grieser.